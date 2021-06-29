hamernicks-cityofnewhope.jpeg

Representatives from Hamernick's and the City of New Hope attend the June 25 ribbon-cutting ceremony for Hamernick's Flooring Superstore on Science Center Drive in New Hope.

St. Paul-based business Hamernick’s celebrated the opening of its latest retail location at 9449 Science Center Drive in New Hope the last weekend of June. The business hosted a cookout, special appearance by unofficial mascot Gilbert the Goat, and a ribbon cutting ceremony attended by New Hope Mayor Kathi Hemken.

Hamernick’s Interior Solutions is located near the intersection of Highway 169 and Bass Lake Road, and features the largest selection of in-stock carpet and waterproof luxury vinyl tile and plank flooring in the state. Visitors to the store can view products from top brands and speak one-on-one with a professional designer in the Interior Design Center.

Owner Ted Natus said the decision to open in New Hope came from a desire to expand operations outside of St. Paul, and better reach customers north and west of the Twin Cities.

“Luxury vinyl tile and plank is the hottest flooring trend in home decorating and remodeling,” Natus said. “No flooring company in Minnesota, and specifically the Twin Cities, was stocking such a wide variety of product and selling it directly to consumers.”

Hamernick’s first retail location opened in St. Paul last fall across the street from the company’s Interior Design Showroom on Rice Street. This year marked the company’s 75th year in the home decorating business.

Hours of operation at the New Hope store are currently 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.

Visit hamernicks.com or call 763-285-6110 for more information.

