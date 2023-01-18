GVpolicebuilding.JPG

The Golden Valley public safety building houses the police department and the first department's Station #1.

 (SUN FILE PHOTO)

The Golden Valley City Council dug into the results of an ordered remote fire station site location analysis, researched by engineering consultant BKV Group, in a work session Jan. 10. The presentation and discussion, which topped two hours, included a ranking of sites in three key research areas, along with cost projections and a recommended timeline.

The analysis included an early projection of $17 million to build the station, a preference for areas near Highway 100 in the northern area of the city, and a recommendation to break ground in spring 2025.

P219NW_GVfiredept3-alt.JPG

A preliminary analysis by BKV Group ranked the numbered areas as top choices for a new fire station in Golden Valley (1 is the highest ranked, 6 is the lowest). The intersection of Duluth Street/Golden Valley Road and Highway 100 appeared to be most favorable in the analysis, with nearby sites ranking first, second, fourth and fifth. Sites were ranked based on estimated cost to purchase and their benefit to response times.
P219NW_GVfiredept.JPG

A table shows improvements in the Golden Valley Fire Department response since it transitioned from a paid on-call model to a duty crew model in March. The table was included in an analysis from the department’s hired engineering consultant, BKV Group.
P219NW_GVfiredept2.JPG

This chart compares the acceleration of modern and legacy fires. House fires generally accelerate more rapidly today than they did several decades ago. Modern fires typically spread to an “unsurvivable” size in a matter of minutes due to the presence of plastics in most manufactured goods. A fire that began in the same manner 40 years ago likely wouldn’t be considered “unsurvivable” until about 30 minutes, because they were fueled by slower-burning, wood-based furnishings.

