The Golden Valley City Council dug into the results of an ordered remote fire station site location analysis, researched by engineering consultant BKV Group, in a work session Jan. 10. The presentation and discussion, which topped two hours, included a ranking of sites in three key research areas, along with cost projections and a recommended timeline.
The analysis included an early projection of $17 million to build the station, a preference for areas near Highway 100 in the northern area of the city, and a recommendation to break ground in spring 2025.
A new station is part of an ongoing process to modernize the department from a staffing model in which volunteer firefighters are paged from their homes to respond to a call. The new station would provide living facilities for shift-based employees under the new model. The model would improve response times, as firefighters would already be at a station when called to action.
Per the city, stations 2 and 3 do not have facilities to support a 24/7 duty crew and are not believed to be in ideal locations for coverage, so would be decommissioned upon completion of the new station.
Location possibilities
In its research, BKV Group considered the benefit of the new station near three Highway 100 intersections. Proximity to Highway 100 was the primary zone for station considerations as it is the most complete and direct north-south road on the eastern side of the city, according to the report. In all, 13 general site areas were considered, which account for 37 distinct parcels.
According to the report, BKV believes the strongest contenders are near the intersection of Highway 100 and Duluth Street in northern Golden Valley. Second strongest were the areas near the intersection of highways 55 and 100 in the central portion of the city. Areas to the south, near Highway 100 and Glenwood, were thought to have the least ideal response times of the three.
Per the analysis, sites in the Duluth Street/northern area would provide access to 95%-98% of the city within five minutes.
BKV Representative Craig Carter said sites were ranked primarily based on how much they would improve response times and their cost.
In BKV’s presentation to the City Council, only the general locations of the 13 sites were shown on a map. Other information was kept anonymous in an effort to keep the discussion objective. It was explained that the only person privy to site-specific information thus far had been Carter.
In his presentation, Carter addressed a lack of coverage in the segments of Golden Valley closest to its borders regardless of where the new station went, particularly to the south of Interstate 494 and east of Highway 100. He said the area routinely sees a faster response from the St. Louis Park Fire Department via mutual aid.
“That’s not to say we’re ignoring those residents, but economically speaking, it’s probably better to rely on mutual aid for that little area,” Carter said.
Relationship of cost and build date
According to the analysis, costs for a new station were calculated loosely to a total of $17 million. BKV Representative Susan Morgan told the Golden Valley City Council that the number was “intentionally rounded” to convey that it was a ballpark estimate, and, in reality, would vary depending on which site was chosen.
Morgan said the projection reflected a market greatly affected by inflation, without any indication of relief in the future.
“With the costs of inflation, with continued changes in the market, every year this pushes is a significant dollar impact,” Morgan said.
The new fire station is expected to be on a 2- to 2.5-acre site. The building itself would be about 20,000 square feet. The station would also have a “pull-through” garage set-up, so vehicles are able to enter and exit without having to back up at any point.
The city plans to seek funding from the State Legislature, including 50% funding for the pre-design and acquisition of sites (which may need to occur via eminent domain). A $17 million funding request was also being worked on between city officials and local legislators Rep. Mike Freiberg (DFL-Golden Valley) and Sen. Ann Rest (DLF-New Hope), Morgan confirmed.
Other funding sources included a federal grant that could support up to 20% of the cost, and the city taking on debt through bonding and paying it off via property taxes.
According to a timeline in the report, BKV recommended that the City Council allow design work to begin this summer so it could be completed by January 2024. The project would then go out for bid in summer 2024, crews would begin construction in May 2025, and the new station would be complete by May 2026.
Morgan said a previous timeline had identified a 2024 groundbreaking date. She advised that further delays may be likely, but urged the Golden Valley City Council to continue to set groundbreaking dates despite an unknown funding future.
Early successes of transitioning department
Before the presentation began, Golden Valley Fire Chief John Crelly did not mince words about the urgency for the new station to be built.
“Tonight’s a big night for me, and for the city, and for the department, and for our citizens,” Crelly said.
He reviewed findings from a recent study that concluded the city’s longtime paid-on-call model was headed for an eventual failure. With the department currently staffing five firefighters fewer than the minimum, he wondered whether the city was already “right on that bubble” of failure.
Crelly, who has served on the department for more than four decades, shared a specific example of when the volunteer model failed to save the life of an individual caught in a house fire due to slow response times.
“For me, it’s fairly clear where I think we need to go,” Crelly said.
GVFD implemented a weekday duty crew in March. Since its implementation, the model has significantly improved response times. From page to arrival on scene, duty crews were taking an average of 6:21 minutes, compared to an average response of 9:14 minutes with the paid-on-call model.
From March through September, GVFD was the first to arrive on scene about 50% of the time. Previously, the department was the first to respond to calls less than 10% of the time.
The duty crew model is not staffed full-time, and a paid-on-call response is still needed for a quarter of all calls. According to resignation data, paid-on-call firefighters continue to leave the department at an elevated rate, about 22% more often than the four-decade average.
Carter said firefighter recruitment and retention was a common issue across the metro, and many cities were moving in the direction of duty crew and full-time career models.
“The time has come for Golden Valley to take that step as well,” Carter said.
The need to improve responses is compounded by the fact that fires generally accelerate more rapidly today than they did several decades ago. “Modern” fires typically spread to an “unsurvivable” size in a matter of minutes due to the presence of plastics in most manufactured goods. A fire that began in the same manner 40 years ago likely wouldn’t be considered “unsurvivable” until about 30 minutes, because they were fueled by slower-burning, wood-based furnishings.
Words from the council
After the presentation, members of the City Council asked questions and indicated their leanings toward the project.
Mayor Shep Harris asked about the possibility of locating the station at or near the Spring Gate Shopping Center (current tenants include Lunds & Byerlys, Teresa’s Mexican Restaurant and Walgreens). Carter said the location was considered extremely expensive to acquire.
Councilmember Gillian Rosenquist asked for a review of the process of calling mutual aid, especially with the lack of quick GVFD coverage in some areas of the city. Chief Crelly said the mutual aid model was “efficient” and included participation from the St. Louis Park, Robbinsdale, Plymouth and West Metro Fire-Rescue departments. He added that as GVFD response times improved, they would be relied on for more mutual aid calls in the future.
Morgan said folding the Golden Valley department completely and joining New Hope and Crystal’s shared department, West Metro Fire, was not considered a viable option due to perceived disinterest by West Metro and the inefficient coverage it would provide.
Rosenquist also asked if funding would need to be acquired in order for the timeline to continue as planned. Morgan responded that schematic and design work could begin without guaranteed funding. She then offered her support for the upgrades to the department.
Sanberg echoed her support, saying that continued modernization of the department would help recruit and retain future firefighters.
Mayor Harris agreed that facilities were greatly outdated, and looked forward to learning more information about potential sites.
City Manager Tim Cruikshank told the Golden Valley City Council that at this point in the process, it was best to manage expectations. A community feedback process will begin in early February, and there was more to be researched by consultants after comments were received.
In the meantime, Cruikshank said a priority to focus on was funding.
“Let’s hope we get all $17 million,” Cruikshank said. “That’s been our ask and continues to be our ask.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.