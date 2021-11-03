Anticipating ongoing staffing needs and future retirements, chiefs from the West Metro Fire-Rescue District are asking its serviced cities for approval in hiring additional full-time staff. The fire board personnel’s proposal received a mixed reception from New Hope and Crystal staff and councilmembers Oct. 27 at Station #3 in New Hope.
Specifically, the fire department is seeking approval to apply for a federal Staffing For Adequate Fire and Emergency Response grant that would pay for three full-time lieutenants for three years.
After the fourth year, local government would need to begin paying for the new hires’ salaries and benefits, which could result in a $435,000 total budget increase. West Metro Chief Sarah Larson said the two cities would split the increase, which broke down to approximately $23 per household.
Currently, each city pays roughly $1 million into the fire budget.
Additional spending would need to be budgeted in the first three years to cover uncovered salary, plus regular inflation and planned engine upgrade costs.
“I know that this is a large amount of money and that’s basically why we are here,” Larson said.
The chief added that if city officials were not interested in keeping the staff after grant money ceased, then the department would not pursue the grant at all. However, if the grant was won, she said the cities could decide to deny it.
No consensus
A consensus could not be reached at the meeting. New Hope Mayor Kathi Hemken and Crystal Mayor Jim Adams both stated that the proposal would need to be discussed in separate, internal work sessions with full council membership present before indication could be given to the department and fire board.
Adams, a West Metro firefighter from 1999 to 2015, wondered if the grant was the best solution to the department’s current problems. He weighed the cost of full-time staff against his council’s efforts to remain fiscally conservative.
“We’ve done some things in Crystal – we’ve been fighting for every bit of levy increase to help us with our capital,” Adams said. “This does not seem like a lot by itself ... but we’ve got that happening in roads, we have that happening in parks ... Everything we’re doing we’re seeing an increase. And you guys know as well as I do that staff is very, very expensive.”
Councilmember Michael Isenberg countered that the increase was worth the benefits.
“I’ve said a million times that the core function of government is public safety, and this is exactly that,” Isenberg said. “I would rather tell somebody that we’re taking advantage of this (grant), at this increase to your household, than to go and say we knowingly heard from the fire chief that they’re understaffed and they can’t do what they want to do to keep you safe. I would rather take the route of getting free money and properly staffing the fire department.”
Adams replied, “That’s if we agree that we’re understaffed. I know that may be controversial, but I think there’s ways to manage it a little bit differently.”
New Hope City Manager Kirk McDonald said he had recommended the joint meeting so local government could understand the costs, but believed that the city of New Hope could handle the expense.
The cities are expected to offer an indication to the fire board before the board’s December meeting.
The grant’s purpose
The SAFER grant, or Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response, was created by FEMA to bolster frontline fire responses. The main benchmark for that response is a National Fire Protection Association guideline that fifteen staff are able to respond to a structure fire within nine minutes 90% of the time from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Currently, West Metro does not meet the standard. In 2020, it met the standard of 12.5% of the time; in 2021, it met the standard of 33% of the time.
Larson said three new staff were projected to bring the district close enough to the standard to secure the grant, but not enough to meet the standard. For that reason, Larson said applying for the grant to hire fewer than three staff would result in a denial.
Regardless of the councils’ decisions, Larson warned that the staffing issue was not going to go away. The current workload of an aging full-time staff, coupled with the changing needs of paid on-call firefighters, sparked the department to “do its due diligence” by looking into solutions, she said.
“If the councils do not support seeking the grant, West Metro will continue to request more daytime staff in the next budget cycle,” Larson said. “We hope that you understand that our need for additional firefighters does not go away if you don’t give us a blessing for going for the grant.”
