This year’s car show at Robbinsdale Whiz Bang Days will be a little different: The cars will still be there, but one face will be missing.
Jimmy Dolence, a seven-year organizer of the show and a longtime driver of the Robbinsdale Ambassador parade float, died unexpectedly last October. He was 46.
His sister, Amy Kurtz, said Dolence was so devoted to the annual festival that he thought of his fellow Whiz Bang planners as extended family.
“Everyone knew him as the ‘float guy,’” Kurtz said. “He treated the kids in the program like they were his own. He gave many, many hours to the festival. He was one of those types that would give you the shirt off his back.”
Kurtz said Dolence found ways to keep the car show unique among the scores of others hosted across the state in the summer. He kept the price to register a vehicle low (this year registration costs a whopping five dollars), with all profits to be donated to Whiz Bang for next year’s fireworks display.
He purchased prizes locally, like gift cards from Robbinsdale’s West Broadway restaurants, to reinvest into the community. He also made his own trophies. Instead of a traditional plaque or column trophy, Dolence welded together car parts to give winners a truly memorable bauble to place on their mantels.
“He wanted something different than the average car show,” said Kurtz. “He wanted to make it more unique and bring in more people.”
Dolence’s interest in hosting a car show started in the mid-2010s when he learned one had been hosted at the fest a long time ago. Kurtz said the show united her brother’s two favorite worlds: the car show community and the Whiz Bang community.
Jimmy took a special interest in cars at a young age, matched in enthusiasm by his father, Jon, who owns several vintage cars, including a pair of 1920s Fords, a Chevy Bel-Air and a red 1937 Dodge Fire Truck.
‘Needed more than ever’
Anyone who’s attended any of the Whiz Bang car shows since it was reinstated would likely have seen at least one of the Dolence cars among the lineup, and would likely see one again at this year’s show. In memory of their son, brother, and uncle, the Dolence family has decided to continue running the show for the 2021 Whiz Bang Festival.
“He loved repping Robbinsdale, and we know how much joy the car show brought him,” Kurtz said of the decision. “It’s basically a community event where a bunch of guys and girls come together and socialize. Especially after a whole year of COVID, I think we need things like this more than ever.”
The transition won’t be too difficult logistics-wise, as the Dolence family has always helped with the show behind the scenes. Kurtz and her father help with registrations, and Kurtz’s sons, Jeff and Zac, have helped direct the cars into parking space and sold beverages.
Kurtz has her own ties to the festival. She served as a Robbinsdale Junior Queen in the 1976-77 Ambassador Program, and ran the program for several years. Her sons were also Junior Ambassadors in the early 2010s. Though the family is from Crystal, there is something about Whiz Bang that has kept them coming back through the decades.
“Robbinsdale has such an amazing ambassador program, I’ve always felt that it brought people into our community festival that normally wouldn’t,” Kurtz said.
Continuing the tradition
Kurtz said that although she managed to evade the automotive bug, her boys caught it full force. Now, 17 and 14, they enjoy teaching their mother the finer differences between a 1956 and 1957 Chevy. She credited that to the influence of her brother, who made sure he involved himself in his nephews’ lives, volunteering to coach the boys’ little league teams as they were growing up.
Right now, the Kurtz boys are deep in negotiations over who will receive their uncle’s custom C-10 Chevrolet truck. The resolution appears to be shared ownership, with driving days mapped out on a calendar. Their mother said she is sure the two will help keep their family involved in the vintage car world in their uncle’s absence.
“Their grandpa will say he’s going to sell his cars, and my boys say, ‘Oh no you’re not!” she said with a laugh.
Kurtz said it will be difficult to match Dolence’s ideas and his outgoing personality that wouldn’t rest until everyone around him was having a good time.
“He was always there for everybody. We wanted to turn around and let him know that he meant a lot to us, too,” Kurtz said.
