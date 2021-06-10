A family donated $1,000 to the Golden Valley Fire Department in response to a recent fire at Valley View Apartments on the 6500 block of Golden Valley Road.
According to the city, the Maynard family made the donation to show their appreciation for the department.
The department plans to use the funds to purchase supplies.
Councilmember Larry Fonnest recognized the donation at the City Council’s June 1 meeting.
“I just wanted to thank the Maynard family for the kind contribution, and let them and all the viewers know the money will go to a very good use,” Fonnest said.
Mayor Shep Harris also recognized the department, noting that firefighters were paid-on-call and must be available “at a moment’s notice.” He added that the department was seeking recruits.
