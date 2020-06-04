GoldenValley2019-1.JPG

The city of Golden Valley has opted to extend evening curfews in light of continued protesting in the Twin Cities in response to the police-involved death of George Floyd. As of June 4, the final curfew period will end 4 a.m. Friday, June 5. This story will be updated if the curfew is again extended.

Golden Valley city officials said curfews have been extended in accordance with other curfews in St. Paul and Minneapolis. Curfews in Crystal, New Hope, and Robbinsdale ended Wednesday.

Protests have been marked by criminal activity to local businesses, with spillover into suburban grocery and department stores in cities like Brooklyn Center and Maple Grove. Over the weekend, law enforcement in New Hope, Golden Valley, Crystal and Robbinsdale reported a high volume of calls reporting suspicious activity, though no significant instances of vandalism, looting, or other property damage.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments