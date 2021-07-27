An industrial accident at the Golden Valley Menards killed an employee the morning of July 22.
According to Golden Valley Police Chief Jason Sturgis, city police and fire were called to the scene shortly after 10 a.m. on a report that an employee of the Menards on 6800 Wayzata Boulevard was pinned under a forklift and was unconscious. Upon arrival, responders found the employee was deceased due to a pallet of lumber falling on the forklift he had been operating.
Sturgis said OSHA has been notified of the incident and the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office would conduct notification of the family.
Later that afternoon, police responded to reports of a disturbance at the Menards. Golden Valley Public Information Officer Joanne Paul said approximately 20-30 people who identified themselves as friends and family of the deceased gathered at the store. Paul said the crowd was upset over the death of the employee.
Video captured at the scene showed people gathered in and around the store entrance asking for the store to close for the day. A woman who identified herself as the sister of the employee also identified the employee as 19-year-old James Stanbeck.
Officers from several agencies were seen guarding the entrance after those gathered were ushered out of the store.
The disturbance prompted the store to close for the day. A sign posted at the entrance of the store that read: “Out of respect for James, his family and extended family here at Menards, we will be closed until 12:00 (noon) on Friday, July 23rd, 2021 to properly mourn his passing.”
The notice went on to say that out of respect for customers who rely on the Menards location for essentials, the store would reopen the following day.
