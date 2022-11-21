The Winnetka Avenue McDonald’s in Golden Valley will lose its red roof next spring in exchange for a more modern look. This, and other changes to the fast-food restaurant, were approved unanimously by the Golden Valley City Council Nov. 15.

Other improvements include the addition of a second drive-thru lane, the removal of the roof logo and the addition of marked paths for pedestrians.

