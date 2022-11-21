The Winnetka Avenue McDonald’s in Golden Valley will lose its red roof next spring in exchange for a more modern look. This, and other changes to the fast-food restaurant, were approved unanimously by the Golden Valley City Council Nov. 15.
Other improvements include the addition of a second drive-thru lane, the removal of the roof logo and the addition of marked paths for pedestrians.
Restaurant representatives had originally sought facade improvements only, but decided to apply for the second drive-thru lane after agreeing to pedestrian walkway improvements suggested by Golden Valley Physical Development staff members.
Like many other McDonald’s locations in the Twin Cities, the Winnetka Avenue location will separate its drive-thru ordering queue into two lanes, with one ordering kiosk at each. When ordering is complete, drivers will zipper merge back into a single lane to advance to the payment and pick-up windows.
Zimmerman told the Golden Valley City Council the “main motivation” for the additional ordering lane was to address congestion at peak times, particularly the lunch hour. He said it was common for the line of queued vehicles to extend onto Winnetka Avenue, which presented a safety issue.
In a memorandum to the Golden Valley Planning Commission, Planning Manager Jason Zimmerman wrote that the restaurant had previously applied for a second drive-thru lane in 2005, but the application was withdrawn.
At the City Council meeting, Councilmember Gillian Rosenquist asked Zimmerman if the double-queue might still back up traffic to the road. Zimmerman said staff is not concerned. He added that Council approval would allow the restaurant to remove the parking stalls nearest the drive-thru lanes to fix bottlenecks if they became an issue.
The application was organized by Kevin Shay of Landform Professional Services, LLC. on behalf of property owner Kurtis DeMarse and McDonald’s USA.
Construction is expected to begin in March and be complete in May.
