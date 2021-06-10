The Department of Natural Resources has agreed upgrade a boat ramp for Robbinsdale’s Crystal Lake at Lakeview Terrace Park.
The upgrade will include concrete planks, paid for by the department, which will create better traction for trailers backing into the water. Currently, the ramp consists of a concrete apron, asphalt, but often the trailers picking up and dropping off boats back up onto natural lake bottom.
Robbinsdale Public Works staff will install the planks and be responsible for future maintenance, though a memorandum to the City Council from City Manager Marcia Glick estimated that those costs would be minor.
The renovation required a public water access cooperative agreement between the city and the department, which the Robbinsdale City Council approved at their June 1 meeting.
