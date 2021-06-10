crystal lake robbinsdale.JPG

Crystal Lake Fishing Pier

 (SUN PHOTO BY ALAINA ROOKER)

The Department of Natural Resources has agreed upgrade a boat ramp for Robbinsdale’s Crystal Lake at Lakeview Terrace Park.

The upgrade will include concrete planks, paid for by the department, which will create better traction for trailers backing into the water. Currently, the ramp consists of a concrete apron, asphalt, but often the trailers picking up and dropping off boats back up onto natural lake bottom.

Robbinsdale Public Works staff will install the planks and be responsible for future maintenance, though a memorandum to the City Council from City Manager Marcia Glick estimated that those costs would be minor.

The renovation required a public water access cooperative agreement between the city and the department, which the Robbinsdale City Council approved at their June 1 meeting.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments