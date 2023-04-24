Courage Kenny Rolling Timberwolves coach Doug Dixon stands between senior captains Nick Deyo and David Petit. Dixon began coaching wheelchair basketball when his son joined a team in 1998. 25 years later, he is still volunteering.
Jack Binsfeld (right) plays wheelchair basketball for the Courage Kenny Rolling Junior Timberwolves. As a junior in high school, Binsfeld has one more year on this varsity team.
“They go fast and they ram into each other ... and they play just as physical as any basketball game you’ve ever seen,” coach Doug Dixon said about the movement of wheelchair basketball. In terms of physicality, he equated the sport closer with hockey than traditional basketball.
Using specially-made athletic wheelchairs, people anywhere from age six to adulthood play the game on several teams through Courage Kenny Rehabilitation Institute in Golden Valley. Dixon, of Prior Lake, has spent more than 5,500 hours volunteering over the past 25 years with disabled teenagers. On April 16, the basketball team celebrated the end of a hard-fought season with its annual banquet. The banquet was an opportunity for everyone to gather and thank volunteers like Dixon who make the wheelchair basketball program happen.
Dixon, who has been coaching the Minnesota Junior Rolling Timberwolves since the 2011-2012 season, began his involvement with wheelchair basketball when his son, who was born with spina bifida, wanted to participate on a team sport. Dixon began coaching in 1998 and has been volunteering every since. His daughter Emily Dixon is an assistant coach.
“One of the greatest things about getting a lot of kids who are in wheelchairs or can’t compete in stand-up team sports, is that the team sport experience is generally so great for their confidence and their development,” Dixon said. “A lot of times we’ll have kids who come in and barely say two words when you first meet them. And at the end, they’re not only captains of our team, but they’re moving on and they’re interviewing for jobs, you know, with confidence, and getting scholarships to college and they’re really, really taking on the world.
“That transformation is probably what’s kept me going longer in the sport than anything else I can think of.”
Rolling Timberwolves athlete Jack Binsfeld said being a part of the team also opens doors for the future.
“It will give you opportunities to make friends, to compete, just to have fun,” Binsfeld said. “It can lead to so many great things. It can lead to scholarships for college, friendship, eventually you can make your way onto U.S. national teams, play professionally overseas ... No matter how much you want to invest into it, it’s a great option.”
A traveling league
Courage Kenny has seen considerable talent pass through its athletic programs.
The Minnesota Junior Rolling Timberwolves was where professional athlete Rose Hollermann began. She has since played in the last three Paralympic Games, winning a gold medal in Rio and a bronze medal in Tokyo.
The Paralympics, not to be confused with the Special Olympics, are adapted, very competitive sports for people with physical disabilities. Since the summer games in Seoul, Korea in 1988 and the winter games in Albertville, France in 1992, the Paralympic Games have been utilizing the same venues as the Olympic Games.
But even if wheelchair basketeers don’t make it into the Paralympics, traveling remains a huge part of the game. Binsfeld, a junior at White Bear Lake High School, commutes 25 minutes to make it to practice in Golden Valley. Many athletes come from further away. Some hail from northern Minnesota or parts of Wisconsin.
A student athlete named Derrick Bisnett, now a coach for the Iowa Grizzlies, used to travel all the way from Bismark, North Dakota to get the Golden Valley-based team.
At present, Courage Kenny hosts the only Minnesotan teams. In fact, most states only have one program. Because there are very few teams, athletes will travel to states for meets. Binsfeld said he’s been able to compete in Kentucky, Texas, and North Carolina.
“For us, a local game is driving to Omaha,” Dixon said.
Next year, Dixon hopes to attract new players to the game. The season will run from September through April.
Who can play wheelchair basketball?
According to Courage Kenny, one does not need to use a wheelchair every day to play wheelchair sports; they do, however, need to “have a disability that affects their lower extremities which can include, but is not limited to, amputation, spinal cord injury, spina bifida, cerebral palsy, and leg length discrepancy among other conditions.”
Wheelchair basketball is often co-ed. Dixon said part of this is because the wheelchairs can minimize some size differences so everyone’s on a similar playing field, but another reason is that there aren’t always enough players to create separates mens and womens teams.
Those wanted to try the sport can find more or less competitive teams to suit their level of play. They can also access specialized sports wheelchair rentals through Courage Kenny.
