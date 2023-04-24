“They go fast and they ram into each other ... and they play just as physical as any basketball game you’ve ever seen,” coach Doug Dixon said about the movement of wheelchair basketball. In terms of physicality, he equated the sport closer with hockey than traditional basketball.

Using specially-made athletic wheelchairs, people anywhere from age six to adulthood play the game on several teams through Courage Kenny Rehabilitation Institute in Golden Valley. Dixon, of Prior Lake, has spent more than 5,500 hours volunteering over the past 25 years with disabled teenagers. On April 16, the basketball team celebrated the end of a hard-fought season with its annual banquet. The banquet was an opportunity for everyone to gather and thank volunteers like Dixon who make the wheelchair basketball program happen.

