Lynnea Atlas-Ingebretson resigned her seat on the Metropolitan Council effective Oct. 7. The Golden Valley resident had represented District 6, which includes Crystal, Golden Valley, New Hope, St. Louis Park and a portion of southwest Minneapolis, since March 2019.
Atlas-Ingebretson submitted her resignation due to personal and professional reasons, the Met Council wrote in a release.
The Met Council is a regional planning organization for the seven-county Twin Cities area. The Council runs the regional bus and light rail system, manages wastewater, coordinates regional water resources, plans regional parks, and administers funds that provide housing opportunities for low- and moderate-income individuals and families. The Council board is appointed by and serves at the pleasure of the governor.
Chair of the council Charlie Zelle said he was “sorry to see Lynnea leave,” and thanked her for voice on critical issues. Gov. Tim Walz called Atlas-Ingebretson a “devoted advocate” for regional racial and economic issues, and said he was proud of her work to make the Twin Cities and Minnesota as a whole “more prosperous, livable, and vibrant.”
In lieu of the vacancy, Walz announced an open call for applications to fill the District 6 seat. Applicants will be interviewed by a nominating committee appointed by Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan. After the committee recommends finalists, Walz will make an appointment.
Application review is expected to begin Oct. 29.
View application details at bit.ly/2ZZh81s.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.