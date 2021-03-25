The District 45 legislators who represent New Hope, Crystal, Robbinsdale and portions of Golden Valley and Plymouth hosted a mid-session virtual town hall meeting March 20. In attendance were Sen. Ann Rest (DFL-New Hope), Rep. Mike Freiberg (DFL-Golden Valley), and Rep. Cedrick Frazier (DFL-New Hope).
The lawmakers began with a brief synopsis of the 2021 session thus far. Freiberg spoke to the challenges of a session playing out “unlike any one I’ve seen so far.” He noted the virtual nature of House activities made it nearly impossible for committee hearings to run over time due to the limits of the legislature’s multimedia department.
“They only have the ability to screen so many committee hearings at the same time,” Freiberg said. “Normally when you meet in person, if you run over, it’s not a big deal ... We’ve had to be really efficient with our committee time.”
Freiberg said, as a member of two health committees, much of his energy was directed to COVID-19 vaccine rollout and distribution. He said the vaccine distribution process was going “fairly well,” though there were unsolved issues related to equitable access.
Frazier said there was a lot of activity within the criminal justice and education committees where he is a member, but plans are dependent on awaited budget plans. He said he was mostly communicating with constituents through virtual meetings.
Rest mentioned the passage of her companion bill to the House’s “dentist bill” authored by Freiberg. The bill, which was signed into law last month, allows dentists to administer COVID-19 vaccines. She said a constituent made the argument that if dentists could administer annual flu shots, then they should be able to assist the pandemic vaccination effort. She hopes for quick Senate approval to extend the state’s tax deadline to match recent federal action, and anticipated “bold ideas” within the housing rules committees where she is a member.
Funding and masking in schools
A question was submitted about whether students should continue masking in school. Freiberg and Frazier said their children had adapted to the practice in Robbinsdale Area Schools and they preferred to continue it to minimize the chance of outbreaks and return to distance learning. Freiberg said it wasn’t “time to let our guard up” with COVID-19, and Frazier said it was the science-backed research on masking that was “keeping our kids in school.”
Another asked if more details were known about federal COVID-19 relief funds being allocated to schools. The legislators said allocations were not being made. Rest commented that a move by the IRS and Congress to prohibit the allocations from reducing taxes wouldn’t necessarily affect Minnesota residents due to the budget surplus, but would likely cause lawsuits by those states that ended the year in deficit.
“At worst, it’s unconstitutional, and at best, it’s unworkable,” said Rest, who predicted the federal entities would back away from the rule.
Peacetime powers
Another question asked whether the legislators believed the governor’s peacetime emergency powers should continue. Rest agreed that the law was “pretty old” and originally meant for issues caused by natural disasters, but shouldn’t be overturned now.
“I believe we should change the underlying law but we shouldn’t do it in the middle, or even towards the end of the pandemic issue that we’re still facing right now,” she said.
Criminal justice and policing
A few concerns were put forth on criminal justice, particularly mass incarceration, the use of ketamine in ambulances and courtroom language that undermined the credibility of suspects who died in arrest situations. Frazier mentioned a slew of bills in the House, including new use of force training, transparency requirements for officers before licensing boards, limiting the use of no-knock warrants and sending mental health professionals to certain calls for service.
Rest said the House and Senate weren’t adequately communicating on public safety reform goals, and in her experience, police reform issues had quickly devolved into “partisan sniping.” As a result, Frazier’s bills “have really gone nowhere,” she said.
Frazier said regardless of politics, the international focus on the state due to the death of George Floyd was palpable and warrants action. “If there was ever a time ... this is that moment,” he said.
Ranked-choice voting
Constituent Melanie Sedqi asked about the legislative effort to allow statutory cities like Golden Valley to consider ranked-choice voting. Freiberg said he was a strong supporter of voting method choice, especially as candidates of nondominant parties appeared to run for office with the intention “to suck votes away” from other candidates with similar platforms.
Backtracking on environmental bus commitment
The final question of the town hall was about the Met Council’s recent decision to spend $221 million on biodiesel buses, despite a commitment in 2018 to an electric bus fleet. Rest called the council’s decision to walk back the commitment “outrageous.” She encouraged constituents to hold Met Council Chair Charlie Zelle responsible for the “irresponsible decision.”
The next District 45 virtual town hall meeting is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, April 10. Watch for more information on facebook.com/SenatorRest, facebook.com/RepFreiberg or facebook.com/RepresentativeCedrickFrazier.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.