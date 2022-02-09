The political process carried on during an atypical public health environment Feb. 1, which was Caucus Day in the state of Minnesota.
This caucus was an especially important one, with the upcoming election of several contested positions and an impending redistricting decision that could shuffle the bounds of local districts.
In District 45, which includes Plymouth, New Hope, Crystal, Golden Valley and Robbinsdale, both the DFL and Republican parties were active in their pursuits of finding delegates and offering up resolutions. District Republicans met at Sanburg Middle School in Golden Valley. DFLers in the district did not meet during caucus night, traditionally at Robbinsdale Cooper High School in New Hope, and instead submitted forms remotely.
Chair of the Minnesota Senate District 45 DFL party Frank Neubecker said there were pros and cons to the remote offering. On a positive side, he believed many that typically wouldn’t take the time to attend the in-person caucus were more engaged. While the DFL caucus team expected the process of entering caucus data to last well into the weekend, Neubecker said he believed participation had increased compared to previous years.
“With initial numbers, it actually seems that it is up from the last two cycles, which kind of makes sense because in the last two, there weren’t really any contested positions that were coming up,” he said.
Less positive for the remote offering was the experience it provided to new caucus attendees, especially those looking to deepen their involvement in the political process.
“What I love about the Minnesota caucus system is that anyone interested can just show up to the meeting, can volunteer by raising their hand, and pretty much immediately get put into the process,” he said.
At a traditional caucus, participants could get one-on-one guidance about taking those next steps, and come away with an understanding of how their part in the political process mattered, Neubecker said.
Broadly, Neubecker said this year’s event was lacking in its social component. He said the caucus experience went from being “a single night that was chaos” to a quiet, isolated undertaking.
“It’s something we’ve all been missing, especially with politics, which is all about engaging with people,” he said.
Neubecker added that going remote wasn’t required, but allowed via an emergency declaration passed by the DFL state executive committee in January. He and other local party leadership made the call after gauging volunteer interest in an in-person caucus, and learning of an ongoing shortage of janitorial staff at the scheduled meeting location.
The day after the caucus, Neubecker said the party was busy with data entry and contacting participants over missing information in time for delegation selection Feb. 8.
The Senate District 45 Republicans did not respond to a request for comment before this paper’s deadline.
