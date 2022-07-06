Michelle Kope’s 24th year teaching English at Robbinsdale Cooper High School has been one for the books: the instructor was named the district’s 2021-2022 Teacher of the Year. Kope has been the co-chair of the English department since 2008, and a former advisor to the schools’ literary magazine “The Roundelay.”
She was recognized this spring in a ceremony hosted by the Robbinsdale Federation of Teachers and the Seven Dreams Education Foundation.
Federation President Peter Eckhoff called Kope an “outstanding teacher” who went “above and beyond in building relationships with her students.”
Kope told the Sun Post how she first caught the teaching bug, the recent challenge of building a new curriculum, her favorite lessons, and the story behind the award-winning environment at Cooper High.
You’re a longtime educator at Cooper High School. Did you begin your career at Cooper?
I have always taught at the Coop (24 years in room 243!) and I feel so lucky to have done so. I am a big believer in being the change you wish to see in the world, and that’s what drew me to education.
My oldest brother, Russ, who is 11 years my senior, has severe cerebral palsy and one of the most transformative experiences of my life is when my mom fought the Minnetonka School District to allow him to be mainstreamed in the classroom (the first in a wheelchair to be allowed to do so) in the early 1980s. I watched Russ undergo a vibrant transformation as he entered the academic arena where his intellectual abilities were finally acknowledged. It taught me in a profoundly personal way how education saves lives.
Later, I learned about all of my privileges as an able-bodied, working-class, white student at Minnetonka High School. The school required a course for 11th-grade students called “Multicultural Studies,” a predecessor to today’s ethnic studies courses. I knew then that I would use my privilege to help others in the way my mom had done for Russ.
I first realized that I wanted to teach high school English when I was in the 11th grade. I fell in love with Wordsworth, Keats, and the other British Romantic poets. I knew at that moment, that I could be happy if I could stay immersed in literature.
Cooper has been turning out several candidates for Teacher of the Year awards! What is it about this school that is churning out such high-caliber educators?
First and foremost, Cooper recognizes and supports innovation and work towards social justice. This focus really started when Dr. Michael Favor was at the helm as head principal, and this is when I first felt validated as a teacher who wanted to engage in real change, especially regarding the achievement gap.
He was and continues to be a role model of being courageous in anti-racism work. I felt ignited and inspired during those years and I’m still moving from that momentum now. I think it took a leader like Favor to start breaking up some of the systems that held Cooper back (and that hold many other schools back) from a truly equitable environment for our kids.
The last few years have been challenging for teachers. What did you struggle with the most in this time? What has helped you stay focused?
The COVID-19 quarantine was devastating to our community and I was struck by how joyless everything felt. I realized two key things during that lonely time: 1) Education must be joyful to be successful, and 2) I must make sure that I am working harder to take good care of myself than I am working to complete a particular task.
It was a really important time for me to reboot. We had to shut everything down and through the stark result of shutting down, I was able to completely restart on a new level.
I think before COVID-19, my main concern was how hard I worked and how hard I got kids to work. Isn’t that what “rigorous” is? Perhaps. But the problem with that mindset is that it doesn’t center on the human. Joy is what allows us to be human.
Coming back to school this last fall was perhaps the most joyful thing I have ever done. It was like the grand reopening of my favorite life. This shift to joy allowed me to be there for my students every day in what was probably the hardest year of teaching and learned no for most of us, teachers and students.
What are you most proud of accomplishing in your teaching career so far?
I’m most proud of the fact that my own offspring chose to come to Cooper. We are outside of the school district, and I certainly didn’t want to make that decision for them. My son graduated in 2013 and my daughter graduated in 2019, and I am so proud of who they have become because of their time at the Coop.
I’m proud of revising my curriculum last year to the Modern Classroom Project’s model. I created hundreds of instructional videos (according to the first pillar, hybrid instruction), made and assessed even more mastery checks (according to the second pillar, Mastery-Based Learning), and revamped lessons and deadlines so that they allow for independent learning with target deadlines (according to the third pillar, Self-Paced Learning).
It has been incredible to see the changes this new program allows, the biggest change in teaching that I have witnessed over my career. Modern Classroom allows us to finally move forward, now that technology has finally become the effective tool we need it to be.
I’m always revising curriculum to make it relevant for students by giving students both a voice and a choice. I listen to students’ complaints and I respond. This is especially important as a white educator. I can’t understand what it is like to learn as a person of color because of my privilege.
I focus on authors beyond the canon and from all races, genders, and identities year-round. I give space for voices who have been perceived as others in the classroom, either through text or video, and I challenge ideas that limit minoritized groups.
I have a poster in my room of Okoye from Black Panther and Wonder Woman with arms joined in an X as if each says, “I got you. No matter what.” I love that poster because it shows what I really want to do – I want to support and give voice to students who have historically been oppressed and silenced. I want to fight the good fight along with others who haven’t had my advantages, putting myself on the ground level and working hard to make change through a humble, loving heart.
What is a book, unit, or lesson that never gets old for you to teach?
Robert Frost’s poetry is a lot of fun for me to teach. Poetry is really my first love and favorite genre, and teaching Frost makes a great entry point for students. His poems are accessible and layered with meaning at the same time.
His idea of a momentary stay from confusion—the fact that the construction of poetry can create a pause from the chaos of the universe—resonates with students and leaves us all with a hope that our work in finding meaning through literature is valuable in that it is actually peace giving.
If students take away only one lesson from your class, what would it be?
Everyone is a genius. What I mean by that is intelligence is not static and each individual has the potential to learn anything.
Students have been conditioned to believe that their knowledge and skill levels have been given to them and that there is nothing they can do to change their level or rank within their community. If we shift from a competitive mindset to a collaborative one, we will all benefit by focusing on how we can achieve as a group of successful learners, instead of comparing ourselves and constantly feeling short of the mark.
I often tell students, “You are a genius. You can learn anything.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.