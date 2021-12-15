The Robbinsdale School District’s 2021-2022 school year has been rife with personnel shortages.
While much has been said about the ongoing lack of bus drivers, equal challenges are faced by the personnel who work in school buildings.
“When you hear us speaking in the district of the stress we’re experiencing this year, it’s a different kind of stress than in the previous year,” Superintendent David Engstrom told the Robbinsdale School board at its Dec. 6 meeting. “And that’s a direct correlation to our staffing shortages.”
According to district spokesperson Shannon Swanson, an average of 120 teachers, educational assistants and program assistants are out each day. That number accounts for nearly 9% of the 1,400 employed by the district with those positions.
Staffing challenges are further complicated by the difficulty of finding substitute teachers to cover shifts. On an average day at Robbinsdale Schools, less than half of classrooms with an absent teacher is receiving a substitute. More often than not, classes are instead taught by administrators, combined with another class for similar instruction, or given the period for independent study.
Swanson said on average, the administration finds a substitute for absent teachers 40% of the time. Some days are better, and some are worse. Human Resources Director Amy O’Hern told the board Dec. 6 on one day the previous week, only 26% of classrooms needing a substitute teacher were covered.
O’Hern said five years ago, substitutes were secured for absent teachers closer to 85% of the time.
National issue
The district data echoes national studies on substitute shortages. The Frontline Research & Learning Institute found that U.S. classrooms were covered by a substitute about 80% of the time before the pandemic. Education Week reported that anecdotally, substitute fill rates were now closer to 50% or 60%, and an October national study conducted by the organization in found that 77% of district officials were struggling to hire enough substitute teachers.
“Our substitute shortage is a huge problem, which is very trying and taxing on the staff here in Robbinsdale,” O’Hern told the board.
Other areas of district operations are seeking new hires as well. As of Dec. 6, there were 83 openings at District 281. Positions needing to be filled are within the administration, nutrition services, maintenance, substitutes, education assistants, and clerical departments. Nearly half of the open positions were for education assistants, 30 of which involved working with special education students.
O’Hern said the district was enrolled in several in-person and virtual upcoming job fairs to fill the openings.
Board Member Helen Bassett said she appreciated the creativity of staff while dealing with teacherless classrooms.
Board Member Sharon Brooks Green asked whether distance learning could be a temporary solution to the problem. O’Hern said that families entering their children in distance learning were asked to commit to at least one semester.
Board Chair David Boone said he welcomed the public to consider submitting applications to the district.
Busing update
Transportation Director Jeff Connell also provided an update on the ongoing shortage of busing staff with the district’s contracted bus company, Durham School Services. For the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year, 12 canceled bus routes left 1,486 students without transportation to school.
According to Connell, five of the 12 canceled routes had since been restored. Two routes were being serviced by new Durham drivers, and three were courtesy of Garner’s Transportation Services, a St. Anthony-based company that the district entered into an agreement with in response to the shortage.
“We’re casting a wide net for whoever is available to us to help with our shortage,” said Connell.
Connell estimated that there were between 600 and 700 students that had remained “opted in” to transportation and still weren’t being serviced by Durham transportation.
When students return from winter break in January, bus rerouting is expected to accommodate an additional 430 students that are currently not served by transportation. The rerouting was made possible by the parents of nearly 1,000 district students who opted out of school bus transportation to make room for those who needed it most.
Connell said several potential hires were continuing to prepare for commercial driver’s license testing. The waiting period between scheduling and taking a CDL test was approximately two to three weeks, which is shorter than it had been at the beginning of the year, he added. The change was attributed partially to the district’s willingness to schedule the test in any part of the state that offered it.
Board member Sharon Brooks Green asked what was being done to keep congested parent pick-up and drop-off lines safe. She said she had recently witnessed a morning drop-off line at an unnamed school, in which cars were lining up in bus lanes.
“It was chaotic and seemed dangerous,” Brooks Green said.
Connell said that he had worked with a half dozen schools and law enforcement to address safety issues, and continued to want to work with those having difficulty with organizing pick-ups and drop-offs.
Board Chair David Boone also asked Connell to address the possibility of reimbursement for families financially strained by transporting their child or children to a single or multiple schools. Connell confirmed that reimbursement was within the “realm of possibility,” and the logistics of it were being considered by the district’s internal transportation task force.
“We are committed to that process and trying to find a solution,” Connell said.
