A decision to change school start times for all grade levels within the Robbinsdale School District is inching closer to implementation. At the April 19 business meeting of the Robbinsdale School Board, an administrative steering committee updated board members on how departments were planning for the change.
In general, the new school times will be 8 a.m. to 2:20 p.m. for the elementary schools, 8:30 a.m. to 3:20 p.m. for the high schools and 9:15 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the middle schools.
Current start times are near 9:20 a.m. 3:40 p.m. for elementary schools, 8 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. for middle schools and 7:20 a.m. to 2:10 p.m. for the high schools.
The change, which was approved by the school board in April 2021, is set to take effect on the first day of the 2022-2023 school year. The one-year implementation delay was granted by the school board on request from the steering committee.
Middle school coach turnover
The later start times for middle schools will precipitate changes to their athletic programs. Anthony Williams, the director of community education and activities, said there would be “significant impacts” to its coaching staff. Williams said that school activities directors had put out an unofficial poll, asking what coaches plans were for 2022-2023. Of the 52 coaches that responded, 24 indicated they would not be returning to coach.
Williams said to compensate, the district would need to recruit new coaches, with a possible focus on staff at the elementary school level. He added that coach turnover at the high school level wasn’t expected to be as severe.
Other difficulties will occur for middle schoolers traveling to away games, as game times are set by the hosting school. Students will be released early, and coaches will arrange coverage for missed instruction. Middle schoolers who play on high school teams will not be able to leave class early to make practice times, so high school activity practice times may be adjusted.
Board Member David Boone said he liked the idea of elementary teachers coaching middle school activities. He suggested extending recruitment efforts to the parents of middle schoolers, since the start time changes would push activities later into the evening when parents may already be home from work.
Boone also asked if middle school athletics could shift into a morning practice schedule. Williams replied while that the option was considered, ultimately it was not chosen because students would not be given transportation to practice, which presented an equity barrier.
Afterschool care
Williams also shared that afterschool childcare programs like Adventure Club are planning for an influx in registrations due to the changes.
“We already have over 500 registered (for Adventure Club),” said Williams. “This is a strong start for our early pre-registration for the next school year.”
Board Member John Vento said he had been concerned that the Adventure Club program would struggle under the amended start times, and was glad that the board had delayed the changes by a year despite his reticence.
“We’re going to be better prepared,” Vento said.
Administrative changes
The update included steps that needed to be taken to complete the planning process. Human Resources Director Amy O’Hern said the breakfast and lunch schedules needed to be finalized with nutrition services staff. She said a survey was also planned for all staff leaving the district or changing positions to see if the decision was a direct result of the new start times.
“We think that would be important data to collect,” O’Hern said.
Transportation Director Jeff Connell said schedules for custodial would occur, changes needed to be made to automated buildings systems.
Connell said start time changes would “link in nicely” with the opt-in busing program. He expected there would be 59 general education bus routes in the 2022-2023 school year under the opt-in program.
Communications Director Toya Stewart Downey said much of the outreach planning was complete, but had not yet been deployed.
“We’ve been deliberate in holding off with (communication),” Stewart Downey said. She said with the update to the board that evening, the district would begin to remind parents of the upcoming change.
Connell said transportation plans for 2022-2023 would be shared with parents online beginning July 11.
