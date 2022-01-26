A member of the Robbinsdale Area Schools Board of Education challenged the board to begin hosting virtual meetings at the Jan. 18 meeting at the Education Service Center. Board member Michael Herring said in his reports he did not believe in-person meetings were appropriate given the current pandemic surge.
“I have a strong feeling that we should be virtual right now with these meetings,” Herring said. “I had a feeling that this meeting should be virtual. Our students aren’t in, our staff isn’t in, we’re in virtual learning.”
Herring referenced the high attendance at school board meetings, especially during a listening session. Herring estimated at the time, more than 40 people had been sitting within the small boardroom.
Herring concluded he would not be attending professional development sessions during the weekend with his fellow school board members for the same reason.
Board member Sam Sant attempted to clarify that the board was unable to host virtual meetings by state law, but was corrected by Superintendent David Engstrom.
“State statute does allow for boards of education for a compelling reason to be able to meet virtually, and one of the compelling reasons is the pandemic,” Engstrom said. “It is no longer just based on the executive order of the governor.”
Engstrom said the decision and rationale would need to be made by himself, Board Chair Helen Bassett, or the district’s legal counsel.
Herring attempted to interject after making his statements, but was halted by Bassett. She said she appreciated his feelings, but believed it was best to receive the information from the superintendent.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.