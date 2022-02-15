Compliance with the Robbinsdale School District’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate has increased since its deadline, officials say. The mandate, which requires either full vaccination (minus a booster) or a commitment to weekly testing, took effect the first of the year.
Per a Feb.7 report by district Human Resource Director Amy O’Hern to the district’s school board, 89% of staff have provided proof of vaccination. Based on data provided by O’Hern at the Jan. 4 meeting, it’s an increase of about 15% or 273 employees in one month.
Based on the data, 200 employees have not submitted proof of vaccination. O’Hern said 120 employees are believed to be unvaccinated, and 85 employees have indicated they are fully vaccinated but have yet to upload a vaccination card to the system. She said the delay was due to some employees needing help getting their data uploaded.
O’Hern continued that 27 employees had filed a religious accommodation, which exempts them from the mandate, and 93 employees had agreed to submit to weekly COVID-19 testing instead of becoming vaccinated. One challenge with the weekly testing requirement appeared to be compliance: O’Hern said that 73 of those that had chosen to test had actually submitted at least one test result since Jan. 3. The other 20 had not submitted any results since Jan. 3.
O’Hern said the district continues to purchase COVID-19 testing kits for students and staff, and a shipment of KN95 masks was expected to arrive for staff soon.
Approximately 6,000 Vault tests had also been purchased to assist staff that had chosen to submit to weekly testing. The Vault test kits require the patient to be monitored by a test supervisor via videochat.
Finding substitutes still a challenge
O’Hern said that staff illness had largely recovered from the recent surge of positive cases in the state, but it remained difficult to fill teacher absences with an available substitute teacher.
“The fill rate is really the issue,” O’Hern said.
In the week of Jan. 31, an average of 9.3% of staff members had been absent daily with a fill rate of 47%, meaning substitutes had been secured for classrooms with an absent teacher 47% of the time. The lowest daily average fill rate for the district in January was the week after winter break. Substitute teachers were secured for classrooms 26.9% of the time during that week.
O’Hern said before the pandemic, an 85%-90% fill rate was commonplace.
To a question posed by Board Member Sharon Brooks Green on whether certain COVID-19 guidelines were no longer being followed. O’Hern replied that all “mitigation factors” were still in place, though six-foot social distancing was not being followed.
Brooks-Green asked whether that was due to direction from the CDC. O’Hern said because social distancing in the school buildings was a challenge, staff was being asked to follow the guideline “to the extent possible.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.