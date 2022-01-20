Two Lakeview Elementary students walk hand-in-hand in the falling snow to their Robbinsdale school Jan. 19, 2021. Due to changing pandemic restrictions, it was the students’ first day physically in the school since the school year began.
Students within the Robbinsdale School District will learn remotely for an additional week, reported district officials Thursday. Instead returning to in-person learning Tuesday, Jan. 25, all grade levels will now return to the classroom Monday, Jan. 31.
The notice was provided in the form of a letter from Superintendent David Engstrom, addressed to district families.
“We are once again asking for your support as we extend this period of distance learning at all district schools through Friday, Jan. 28,” Engstrom wrote.
Students began distance learning Jan. 14. The decision came amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in the county, state and across the nation. School officials say due to the spike, absences among staff and students have been rising rapidly.
Two schools shifted to online learning earlier due to especially high absences among students and staff. Students at those schools, Robbinsdale Armstrong High School and Sandburg Middle School, began distance learning Jan. 6.
District staff offered context to the ongoing considerations at the Jan. 19 school board meeting. Assistant Superintendent Marti Voight shared with the board that during the week of Jan. 10 to 14, nearly 20% of staff were absent daily, and substitute teachers were successfully secured to cover those absences just 30% of the time.
“Both of those numbers, unfortunately, are unprecedented,” said Voight.
In his letter to families, Engstrom paralleled Voight's comments.
“We had hoped this most recent period of distance learning would have a sufficient impact on the numbers of staff and students who are ill,” he wrote. “However, transmission rates across the seven district communities remain high, and we continue to experience a significant number of absences among staff and students in our schools. With so many staff absences, we can’t reasonably provide adequate in-person learning or services for our students.”
The district urges families to continue to use online COVID-19 reporting forms so its incident command team can continue to analyze accurate data. The data is used to make decisions on the safety of in-person learning.
High school athletics and activities will not be canceled through the extension period. Limited in-person learning via support centers will be re-introduced to eligible students beginning Jan. 25.
