The New Hope City Council voted 5-0 April 15 to seek bids for central public works garage improvements, despite some concern that the bidding market was particularly unstable this season.
“There’s been a little volatility on building prices, so we don’t know how things will come in,” said City Engineer Dan Boyum.
Still, the engineer recommended continuing with the bidding process.
“There might be some contractors who are looking for work that give you good bids,” he said.
The current city garage is currently considered at capacity and plans to increase indoor storage for emergency work vehicles have been on a shortlist for several years, but second to other projects like the City Hall and pool construction.
In February, the council approved improvements for the garage in two phases of construction: the first to cost at least $1.6 million and require no bonding, the second beginning at $5.7 million.
Boyum said it was now likely that the first phase would cost $2.05 million.
The first phase includes the relocation of reserve soils from the garage to a new shed to open up space. It also includes renovations to the heating, ventilation and air conditioning and security systems, a reshuffling of storage and office space, pavement replacement and an expanded parking lot.
The first phase does not include a 20,000 square foot addition to the garage, which was previously discussed as the most ideal for current and future space needs but was estimated to carry a $3.2 million price tag.
Bid uncertainty
Councilmember John Elder asked how much the city spent on the bidding process.
“Does it make sense to go out to bid at this point when we know that construction materials are sky high?” Elder asked.
Boyum estimated that it cost $100,000 if the preparation of plans and specifications were included. If not, the cost was a few thousand dollars. To Elder’s question about whether bidding was necessary, Boyum reaffirmed his belief that the city should try. He added that specific materials known to be in short supply this season were lumber and plywood, of which the garage project doesn’t require a significant amount.
“It’s [the project] more concrete block and poured concrete,” Boyum. “It may be that we aren’t going to see the big increase like we’ve seen in other areas.”
Councilmember Jonathon London, too, was concerned with price.
“If we expect to be north of 2 million on this plan, how long will it be to pay back the interfund loan of roughly $400,000?” London said. He also questioned the city’s ability to fund the second, more expensive phase in 2024, while keeping with the city’s goal to bond less as it pays off the costs of other recent projects.
The bids will be reviewed in late May. If a contract is awarded, construction will begin in June, with substantial completion targeted for early November. In the current bidding climate, Boyum said the substantial completion date may be pushed back.
