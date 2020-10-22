What are you most curious about in your city? Let us know! Send questions to alaina.rooker@apgecm.com.
This week’s question came from Sara Blood of Golden Valley. She wrote: “Occasionally, I’ve seen kayakers on Bassett Creek (closer to the Gage offices in Plymouth). But could you feasibly float down Bassett Creek from Medicine Lake?”
The answer appears to be that it might be possible, but maybe not be that fun. That particular stretch of creek, from Medicine Lake to the tunnel entrance in Minneapolis, is 12 miles, said Laura Jester, the administrator for the Bassett Creek Watershed Management Commission.
Jester said she knows that some sections of the creek are kayaked, but it would be difficult to paddle the entire section, as there may be obstacles surrounded by private property along the creek. Mayor Shep Harris, an avid kayaker, said he has only paddled just north of Brookview Golf Course to where the creek passes under Highway 55 at Theodore Wirth Park. Another local paddler, Anna Peterson, has successfully paddled from Medicine Lake to the first golf course downstream, and also between Theodore Wirth and Sweeney lakes, said it would be difficult to do if the water wasn’t high enough, not to mention smelly and mucky.
Another issue is the flow of the water. To kayak, a flow rate of 75-150 cubic feet per second is recommended. On a tube and without a paddle, a flow rate of less than 75 cubic feet per second might make for a stagnant, slow-moving ride. Jester said that the creek does not log real-time flow data, but on average, creek flow is 25 cubic feet per second, though she knows the flow is much higher in the spring.
Harris said paddling was often difficult in the summer, but agreed that late-spring or after a heavy summer rainfall is most ideal. Jester warned that bacteria levels tend to be high, particularly after rain events, and care should be taken to wash hands and avoid ingesting water. Peterson said it’s a goal for her to paddle from Medicine Lake to Utepils, but she hasn’t tried it yet.
