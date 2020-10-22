New Hope, MN (55427)

Today

Cloudy with rain and snow. Thunder possible. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%..

Tonight

Rain and snow this evening transitioning to snow showers overnight. Low near 30F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 50%.