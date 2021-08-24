Board will oversee new ordinance to regulate areas around the airport
The Metropolitan Airports Commission on Aug. 16 approved the creation of a Joint Airport Zoning Board that will provide oversight and approval of new zoning ordinances around the Crystal Airport, including any changes that would affect all cities that fall within the airport zone.
Bridget Rief, vice president of planning and development with MAC, said a zoning ordinance for the area has been in place since 1983. Because major infrastructure changes were made last year at the airport, those modifications, especially those around the runways, “trigger a need to re-evaluate the airport zoning ordinance,” Rief said.
She also pointed to the airport environmental documentation as a factor in the establishment of the new board.
The work last year at the field changed runway end locations and closed one of the primary parallel runways. In addition, the existing turf runway was shortened.
1983 ordinance
A zoning ordinance adopted in 1983 remains in effect today.
The Joint Airport Zoning Board, Rief said, is a “stand-alone entity with the authority to determine what modifications should be made to the zoning ordinance.”
As instrumental partners, any changes proposed in the new ordinance will be presented to the cities.
“The process of the JAZB is purposefully designed to give the airport’s neighboring communities a role in developing airport zoning regulations on properties outside the airport that ensure safety around the airport and allow compatible land uses and community development,” Rief said.
To that end, MAC has invited the cities of Crystal, Brooklyn Park, Brooklyn Center, New Hope, Minneapolis and Robbinsdale, as well as Hennepin County, to participate on the JAZB.
Over the course of the past couple of weeks, those cities named as potential participants have been presented with the plan to establish the board. Some of those cities have already moved to select members to the panel.
The city of Crystal will consider appointments at the Sept. 21 council meeting.
In all, there could be up to 17 representatives on the board from the cities, including two MAC representatives. The chairperson will be elected by the members.
Rief described how the JAZB will operate: “Making decisions on the airport zoning ordinance, and which changes to make or not make, is the primary purpose of the JAZB,” Rief said.
Ordinances developed and approved by the board will be sent to the Minnesota Department of Transportation for consideration. If approved by the state agency, ordinances will be adopted by the JAZB and then sent to each of the municipalities affected so the document can be incorporated into each city’s respective zoning ordinances.
It will be up to the municipality to provide permits and to enforce the ordinances.
A Board of Adjustment will be established to hear and decide appeals and variances. Because zoning ordinances are focused on safety, the issues most likely to be addressed are height restrictions and land use within the airport zoning.
“A zoning ordinance typically reviews height-related restrictions in areas around the airport as well as compatible land uses. Existing economic factors and established residential neighborhoods are also considered,” Rief said.
As discussed at the Crystal council’s work session last week, city staff will go to the planning commission and ask that one member and one alternate be appointed.
Those choices will then be up for approval by the city council at its Sept. 21 regular meeting.
The JAZB is expected to have its first meeting in late September or early October and its work is expected to be finished in late 2022.
At that time, the JAZB will be disbanded.
