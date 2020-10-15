Zenith V. Santee, of Crystal, is a retired teacher who has always wanted to be a published author.
“I have been writing for many years, but I have never been published. I am 93 years old and I have a lung infection for which there is no cure. Some friends are helping me self-publish so I can cross this item off my bucket list,” she said.
She describes how an event in New Zealand inspired her newest work, “Inky’s Midnight Escape."
“A few years ago an octopus named Inky escaped from the National Aquarium of New Zealand, making headlines across the globe. I wrote a fictional account of the story from the point of view of the octopuses, Inky and Blotchy. We’ve hired an illustrator and my friends are donating their time and talents to the project, but we will need to raise $5,500 to complete our mission.”
The book will be a 32-page paperback with illustrations and published through Kindle Direct Publishing.
The budget includes the costs of illustrations, packaging, shipping, proof copies, rewards and other miscellaneous costs of publication and promotion.
The author anticipates a late November or early December publication date so books can be out by Christmas. Once the project is complete, the book will be available on Amazon.
If it gets fully funded, then the project goes forward.
The team that is helping Santee met in a novel writing class taught by Louis Wyly in 2004. The team members are Barb Boekhoff, Sharon Reinert and Ann Page.
Emily Engelhard is the illustrator. This is also her debut book.
Funds in excess of the $5,500 Kickstarter goal will go to St. Joseph’s Indian School, P.O. Box 325, Chamberlain, SD 57326. For more information about contributing, visit trimurl.co/pL0Idz.
