The Robbinsdale City Council has approved a major reconstruction project for Beard and Chowen avenues, stretches of road (and the homes accessed by them) plagued by flooding for several decades. At the March 4 public hearing, a resident of Chowen Avenue said the road has jokingly been referred to as “Lake Chowen” since the 1970s. Dan Rogan, the council member who represents the area, called the project “long overdue.”
The portions slated for reconstruction are between 43rd and 45th avenues and 43rd Avenue between Beard and Chowen avenues.
The project will cost an estimated $3.56 million. The costs are due to a complete reconstruction “above and below” the ground, said Public Works Director and City Engineer Richard McCoy. This includes new water and sanitary sewer connections, curb and sidewalks and a new 42-inch stormwater bypass pipe on Chowen Avenue to reduce the unusually high groundwater. Chowen Avenue will also be raised closer to the height of the driveways on the western side, with a goal of reducing standing water.
Expensive, challenging fixes
McCoy said Chowen was a “very complex piece of road to design.” The existence of “rubbery” reactive organic solids along a 400-foot section of the road also requires extensive support work that increases the cost.
Residents have been assessed between $3,600 to $11,000 for a total contribution of $400,000 to the project. The rest will be paid for through city funds, which are built over time through citywide property taxes.
McCoy said property owners are typically assessed to cover a larger portion of the cost. However, the cost of the underground work would have doubled the assessments.
Nonetheless, the affected property owners voiced the strain of the assessments. A representative from Olivet United Methodist Church said the church might “plead hardship” in regard to its assessment.
Others voiced exhaustion to the repairs and patches to the road over the last few decades, with little recourse to the actual flooding issue.
“The city has tried to mitigate this a number of times,” said Tom Meely, a longtime Beard Avenue resident. “The reality here is we don’t know if this is going to work. I’m hoping someone can convince me here this is going to work.”
Flooding issue
The project will be in two segments; the Beard Avenue improvements are expected to be complete this fall, and Chowen completed next year.
McCoy added that the project was delayed several years by high water levels on Crystal Lake. The lake has no outlet and has been repeatedly flooded with excessive spring and summer rains. Last May, the lake hit a record 851.2-foot elevation, 4 feet above the standard high water level.
The water has flooded homes and roads, creating foul odors, killing trees and creating an ideal breeding ground for mosquitos. The influx of groundwater also caused flooding in other areas of the cities.
Last year, the city received emergency funding to pump the water into Ryan and Twin lakes, which is only a temporary fix. However, the fix should get the city enough time to complete the projects on Chowen and Beard.
McCoy said he had dedicated “countless hours” to come up with the proposal, and the city council put their trust in his work with another round of approvals.
Rogan said the roads have been the most-talked-about issue in his ward, and he was “looking forward” to driving the new road without having to avoid the potholes and patch jobs the city has had to do “every single year.”
“The road is by far the worst stretch in Robbinsdale, and it’s been that way for probably a decade,” he said. “This design will give us the best opportunity to make a difference.”
