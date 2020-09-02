On Sept. 2, 1945, documents of surrender were formally signed by Japanese officials in Tokyo Bay, ending World War II. It was a much more sobering event than what the U.S. had experienced several weeks before, on Aug. 15, Victory over Japan Day, when victory was first felt by civilians and servicemen after six years of warfare.
After witnessing the signing of the surrender documents, U.S. Supreme Commander Douglas MacArthur declared, “It is my earnest hope, and indeed the hope of all mankind, that from this solemn occasion a better world shall emerge out of the blood and carnage of the past.”
Today the Department of Veterans Affairs estimates that there are about 300,000 U.S. WWII veterans still alive, a sharp drop from the 935,000 estimated alive in 2015. Many of the veterans are in their 90s. Now, more than ever, is an important time to seek and share the stories of war so that they may never be forgotten.
The Sun Post caught up with three veterans, as well as a “Rosie the Riveter,” at their homes at Covenant Village in Golden Valley. They shared their favorite stories and recollections from this electric time in U.S. History.
A prized typewriter
Bob Newhall was 17 when he joined the military, serving as a quartermaster who kept track of ship logs. His mother was not very happy that he joined before finishing high school, but his father was supportive.
After the bomb dropped in Nagasaki, Newhall’s crew was tasked with taking home prisoners of war some 20 miles from the site of detonation. His ship, the USS Chenango, was a Standard Oil tanker that the Navy repurposed into a small aircraft carrier. Newhall said the ship wasn’t ideal for taking in planes or people, but it managed to do both while in service. About 60 days after the bomb had dropped on Nagasaki and during Chenango’s second arrival in Nagasaki, servicemen who were not on duty were allowed to tour the wreckage of the city.
“I made sure I wasn’t on duty,” Newhall remembered. “I was going ashore no matter what.”
The streets he toured had been cleared of debris and dead, but the destruction was all around. He saw heaps of twisted metal, hulled concrete buildings, and just outside of the main damage zone, people living among the rubble.
Back at the dock, soldiers began scrounging for souvenirs, and Newhall’s eyes landed on an Underwood typewriter. Before he could make a move, another soldier had swiped it.
“Oh, what a disappointment,” Newhall said, though he added he wasn’t so sore about losing out in it as the world learned more and more about the effects of nuclear radiation.
Newhall got a degree through the GI bill and built a career in the chicken and turkey business. He raised a daughter and two sons with his wife, living for a time in Minnesota and Illinois. He moved into Golden Valley in 2008 and into Covenant in 2016.
More than 30 years later at a crew reunion in Las Vegas, he came face-to-face with the man he instantly knew to be the owner of his typewriter.
“Without saying anymore, I said ‘What did you do with the typewriter?’” Newhall said. The man was confused at first, but after some explaining, confirmed that he was the soldier who had taken the typewriter. He said he tried to fix it but couldn’t find parts and tried to donate it but museums were too wary to accept it.
“In that period of time, atomic energy and anything that had to do with it had become a no-no,” Newhall said.
It spent a few years gathering dust in the man’s basement before he finally found a way to part with it.
“Now, it’s in some landfill in Michigan,” said Newhall.
A real ‘Rosie’
At 18, Barbara Hulda Larson got a job as a manager of a tool crib at an A.O. Smith defense factory. Her workplace is instantly recognizable to most Minnesotans: the animal barns at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. The fair was canceled for two years during the war, and Larson said employees made propellers in the buildings, which were joined at the time. Larson’s job was to buzz around in a Hi-Lo truck (“basically a specialized golf cart”) and deliver parts to the workers.
Larson said she never considered herself a “Rosie the Riveter” until she was granted an honor flight to Washington D.C. two years ago. Her son had secretly applied for her, and when he broke the news that she’d been selected, she felt she should decline the trip.
“I told them ‘I’m not a Rosie, I worked for men!’” she remembered. The honor flight officials corrected her. “They said, ‘All women are Rosies.’ So I ended up going.”
To welcome her back from her tour, her family met her at the airport dressed as the iconic Rosie in the WWII “We Can Do It!” posters, complete with denim outfit and a red bandanna.
“When the war was on, the men were all gone, so women were all going to work,” Larson said.
Larson’s funniest memory from the factory also brings chagrin. She had just been married to a serviceman and it was common for friends and family to pull pranks on the recently wed. Her workplace was no exception. She was in her Hi-Lo truck at a stoplight when a few employees started gesturing ad yelling at her. Due to the noise from the factory, she couldn’t make out what they were saying to her, but it sounded like “Stop!” A large lift truck was barreling toward her, but she didn’t put her foot on the gas. Then, the truck lifted hers high into the air and began to parade her down the street. Each end of the large truck had a sign that read “Just Married.”
“I was hanging on for dear life,” she remembered.
At war’s end, she finally heard from her husband, who had been in Germany. He was bound for Japan but said he could meet her for a few weeks in Clarksville, Tennessee, if she rode a troop train and brought her marriage license.
She said she rode the train and was “dressed to the hilt.”
“Heels, nylons, gloves, hat,” she said. “That’s how you dressed in the 40s. But the train was so full I stood up all the way from Minneapolis to Chicago. No one fell down because we were standing shoulder to shoulder.”
At the changeover in Chicago, she walked to a station six blocks over, heels in hand and runs on her nylons. At that point, she didn’t care, and gladly took a gentleman’s offer to sit on his lap for the second train ride to Tennessee. At the end of the ride, the man accompanied her to meet her husband, carrying her suitcase and shaking his hand.
Larson stayed in Tennessee for two years and her husband reenlisted. The two had trouble finding work or schooling in St. Paul because so many were seeking it, so they raised a family in Milaca. After 58 years there, she moved again to Golden Valley, a move that she said “just felt good.”
“I’m 94, I’m thankful. I don’t know what the Lord is saving me for, but I’m happy to be here, and happy for my health,” she said.
Blades and drawers
Linc Hudson’s life was going in one direction and then it was going in another. After his first semester at the University of Southern California, which was his first big trip out of his hometown in South Bend, Indiana, he struggled to be enthusiastic about academia.
“I thought, you know, doggone it, there’s a war going on and I’m just sitting here,” he said. He enlisted in the Army Air Corps (there was no Air Force yet), the same day as child star Freddie Bartholomew. Hudson was sent to basic training in a recently-vacated Japanese internment camp in Fresno and then armament training.
Hudson’s service was brief but took a turn when his plane was shot down and he spent time in a POW camp.
“I wasn’t there that long, because the war was pretty much over,” he said.
He likes to remember the more curious, and at times, funny parts of serving in the military, like how the British pronounced “reveille” from the speaker mounted directly atop him in his fifth-story bunk, or the several, sober lectures given to him by an old soldier on the difficulty of procuring underwear and shaving supplies overseas.
“We called him ‘blades and drawers,’” he said. “And when we got there, it wasn’t a big problem.”
One part he knows he’ll never forget is the songs the soldiers were taught.
“I can forget my phone number, or what I was supposed to do an hour ago, but I can never forget those songs,” he said.
He remembers how each camp was named for a different brand of cigarette, like Old Gold and Lucky Strike, and a close encounter he had with General Eisenhower.
“This smartly-clad officer jumped up on a platform, wearing an Eisenhower jacket, and he turned around and it was Dwight Eisenhower,” he said and laughed. The news he broke to the troops wasn’t so great: in order for everyone to return to the states, they’d have to be double-bunked on the liberty ship.
After his service, Hudson went back to school to become an engineer.
“It seemed more important,” he said. He went to Purdue, then Yale, and landed a job at Honeywell. His career took him all around the world and offered him several chances to speak with Japanese and Russian people about the war. He’s learned a lot more than what he was told as a soldier, he said.
“We’ll never know,” said Hudson of how the war’s end could’ve been done differently. “Harry Truman did what he felt is right.”
He retired in Minnesota, where all of his children lived.
“It’s a good place,” he said.
It still fits
Dale Gerdin can still fit into his Navy dress whites, which is an impressive feat considering he was 18 when he first received the clothing. Growing up in wartime inspired a lot of patriotism among his generation, he said. “There was this thinking at the time of ‘Let’s get in there and get this war over.’”
He said he was much more involved in the Victory in Europe, which occurred several months earlier. His ship escorted troops home from overseas, about 7,000 soldiers at a time. He said his unit had a certain level of respect for those they picked up, as some had been directly involved in D-Day and the liberation of France. Many were relieved to be headed home and threw belongings they didn’t want over the edge of the ship, he said, but there was talk of it only being temporary relief, as the war was not yet over.
On Victory over Japan Day, Gerdin watched the city of Boston “explode.”
“I was in a receiving station, waiting for a ship, and I knew it was over when the whole town exploded,” he said. “I remember riding around in a fire truck until about 3 o’clock in the morning, people were treating you to food, drinks, whatever.”
Gerdin and his wife built a home in Golden Valley in 1959 and he’s lived in the city ever since. He has enjoyed ship reunions and swapping stories with other vets.
One of his most enduring memories is of a sticky situation he got into with a captain as they were mooring their cruiser, the USS Montpelier, to a buoy. His job was to send the captain’s messages from the bridge of the ship to the engine room, and at one point the captain rushed at him, ripped the instrument from his hands, and sent a different message. Gerdin wondered at the trouble he was about to get into, but later, the captain took him aside and admitted fault.
“For a captain of a ship to be apologizing to a seaman. ... I had great respect for my captain,” Gerdin said. Later, he would share the story with one of the captain’s sons.
He also managed to sit down with former Minnesota Governor and U.S. presidential candidate Harold Stassen, who resigned his governor’s post to join the Navy in the 1940s. Gerdin said it took “quite a few phone calls” to convince him, but Stassen agreed when he learned the two had been aboard the same ship, albeit at different times.
“‘This was a real fighting ship we were on,’ he told me,” Gerdin said. “He also told me a story about a conflict he got into with General MacArthur in the South Pacific. Stassen had liberated two prison camps in Japan, but Admiral Halsey relayed this message from MacArthur: “No one is to set foot in Japan until I do.’”
