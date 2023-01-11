Faced with crime concerns and short of police officers, the Robbinsdale City Council approved a higher tax levy increase than staff had recommended.

The council approved an overall levy increase of about 10.6% for 2023, an increase of about $916,000. The total levy increased to about $9.5 million.

