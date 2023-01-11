Faced with crime concerns and short of police officers, the Robbinsdale City Council approved a higher tax levy increase than staff had recommended.
The council approved an overall levy increase of about 10.6% for 2023, an increase of about $916,000. The total levy increased to about $9.5 million.
Most of the total increase relates to the general fund levy, which increased by about $892,000, or 12.8%.
The impact of the city tax increase on a median Robbinsdale home of $286,000 is projected to be about $198 annually, according to a written recommendation by City Manager Tim Sandvik. The document notes that property values have increased by more than 21% from the previous year.
No residents spoke at a public hearing Dec. 6, and the council approved the final level Dec. 20.
About 47% of the city’s general fund expenses budgeted for 2023 relate to the police department, and the council focused its comments on public safety.
Outgoing Councilmember George Selman, who left the council when his term expired at the end of 2022, indicated that the council told Police Chief Jim Franzen that they did not think he had requested enough funds for his department.
“We’re short way too many police officers, and if we keep doing the same thing, we’re going to stay short way too many police officers,” Selman said. “We had to come up with a new approach. And I don’t know if I’ve ever been prouder of this council than everybody agreeing that yes, we’ve got to fix and do everything we can to restaff our police department.”
He and Mayor Bill Blonigan said they did not want to reveal all the ways they hope to recruit more police officers lest other area cities borrow the same techniques.
“We’re not going to say what it is,” Selman said. “It’s our secret weapon.”
The city has authorized 27 sworn officers and is currently about seven officers short of that mark serving on the police force, according to Blonigan.
“Part of the reason is we have to compete in the marketplace, and especially, we have to compete with cities that have more money than us,” Blonigan said.
While some people may suggest reallocating how public safety money is spent, he said, “Nobody is saying we’re way, way, way, way safe and we have to spend less money.”
He said this is the rare occasion the council wanted to increase what staff proposed for the budget in 2023 rather than decreasing it.
At the second meeting on the issue last month, outgoing Councilmember Pat Backen detailed conversations councilmembers had with staff about adding more money to the budget that had been proposed for public safety.
Although acknowledging the action led to a higher percentage increase than staff had presented, Backen said Robbinsdale needed the ability to offer officers competitive pay compared to neighboring governments that “have been able to kind of pilfer some of our staff.”
Blonigan added, “We are short on officers habitually and continually.”
Selman also said the Robbinsdale Police Department has been chronically short of officers for many years.
“But it’s never been this bad,” he said.
Crime has increased nationwide, statewide and in neighboring cities, Councilmember Sheila Webb said.
“It has made its way into Robbinsdale as well, so it was a priority to increase resources for public safety,” she said.
Webb added, “We want residents to feel safe. We want our children to feel safe. And so that was a big part of a hard decision to increase taxes.”
Selman said in the Dec. 6 meeting that the tax levy increase is a big number and one of the biggest hikes the city has had in years.
“That’s part of the problem,” Selman said. “If you keep it low, you kind of fall behind, and at some point you have to catch up. Sadly, this is the year we have to catch up.”
Webb said she understands how tax increases impact households and wanted “to show some empathy and to be transparent.”
In response to a question from Webb, Sandvik said much of the tax burden for Robbinsdale falls on residential owners.
“The burden is significantly higher on residential properties, as opposed to commercial-industrial, because Robbinsdale just lacks that diversification,” Sandvik said, comparing Robbinsdale to the commercial property base in neighboring Golden Valley.
He also observed, “Homes values are just skyrocketing, and it’s been that way for the last couple of years.”
Blonigan said the city should seek more state funding for cities from the DFL-led Legislature this year, with the intention of using at least some additional LGA that could come to the city to “tamp down the tax increases next year.”
Even with the increase, Robbinsdale Finance Director Diaa Tahoun said Robbinsdale city taxes are lower per capita than many neighboring cities.
He said the city is not planning cuts to any service. The budget includes a new public safety technology and office support position for the police department. A new human resources internship will be partially funded by the city and partially by the state. Tahoun also said the city’s Local Government Aid from the state is set to increase by about $38,000. The city receives more than $2 million in LGA from the state.
The council approved the levy increase 4-0.
