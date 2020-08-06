New Hope, Crystal, Golden Valley and Robbinsdale residents will head to the polls Tuesday, Aug. 11, to cast their votes in the 2020 primary election. On the ballot this year are races for city, county, state and federal offices.
Voters guides for these races and coverage of local forums are available online at post.mnsun.com.
Polling locations will be open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Aug. 11. Minnesotans eligible to vote can already cast ballots early for the general election by voting absentee through the mail or in person. For information on voting and how to register, visit sos.state.mn.us/elections-voting.
Election results will be posted on election night to the Secretary of State’s results page: mnvotesinfo.sos.state.mn.us/election-results. Results will also be posted online at post.mnsun.com as soon as they are available and updated throughout the evening as they are reported.
There are 39 candidates on the Aug. 11 primary election ballot in New Hope, Robbinsdale, Crystal and Golden Valley. This includes races that reach into several cities, and local council and mayor races. Find what’s on your ballot below.
To view a sample ballot and review additional voting information, visit the Secretary of State’s website at myballotmn.sos.state.mn.us.
U.S. Senate
In the DFL primary for the open U.S. Senate seat, incumbent Tina Smith will face off against Steve Carlson, Ahmad Hassan, Paula Overby, and Christopher Seymore Sr. Candidates W.D. “Bill” Hamm and Alexandra Marie Holker filed for the race, but have since withdrawn their candidacy.
Republican candidates John L. Berman, Bob Carney Jr., Jason Lewis, and James Reibestein will face each other in their own primary for the senate seat. Withdrawn candidates include Rob Barrett Jr., Christopher Chamberlin, Forest Hyatt, and Theron Preston Washington.
Congressional District 5
In the fifth Congressional District, Republican candidates Dalia Al-Aqidi, Lacy Johnson and Danielle Stella have filed. On the DFL side, incumbent Ilhan Omar faces competition from Les Lester, John Mason, Daniel Patrick McCarthy and Antone Melton-Meaux.
The 5th Congressional District includes all or parts of Minneapolis, Brooklyn Center, Columbia Heights, Crystal, Edina, Fort Snelling, Fridley, Golden Valley, Hilltop, Hopkins, New Brighton, New Hope, Richfield, Robbinsdale, St. Anthony Village, St. Louis Park and Spring Lake Park.
Hennepin County Board District 1
Three candidates will square off in the election for the District 1 seat on the Hennepin County Board of Commissioners: Jeff Lunde, MaryJo Melsha, and De’Vonna Pittman.
District 1 includes Brooklyn Center, Brooklyn Park, Crystal, New Hope, Osseo and Robbinsdale. Mike Opat, of Robbinsdale, is the current commissioner and is not seeking re-election. Opat has served as the district’s commissioner since 1993.
Minnesota House 45A
This primary race will feature Democratic-Farmer-Laborer candidates Daonna Depoister and Cedrick Frazier only. The winner will face Republican Jesse Pflinger in the fall election. The district includes New Hope, Crystal, and eastern Plymouth.
New Hope
All New Hope residents will choose between Austin Berger, Michael Isenberg, Reid Johnson, Jim Miller, Zachary Snabes, Ron Stoffel and incumbent Andy Hoffe for the two open seats on the New Hope City Council. The seats are currently occupied by Hoffe and Cedrick Frazier, who has announced his candidacy for MN House 45A. The results of this primary will whittle down the candidate pool to four, and residents will choose two winners in the November general election.
There is also a primary race for New Hope mayor. Incumbent Kathi Hemken, current Councilmember Jonathan London and Daniel Stauner are the mayoral candidates. Two candidates will advance to the general election.
Crystal
One local race of three requires a primary in the city of Crystal: Crystal City Council Ward 4. David Cummings, James Einfeldt-Brown and Eric C. Wilhelm are the candidates. Current Councilmember Julie Deshler is not seeking reelection.
These races will not be on the primary ballot: Crystal mayor, Crystal City Council Ward 3.
Robbinsdale
There are two local races in Robbinsdale that require a primary. The first race for Robbinsdale mayor will be put to all residents of Robbinsdale; the second, Robbinsdale Ward II, will only be polled by those living within the Ward II region.
The candidates for mayor are Pat Backen, William “Bill” Blonigan, Wally Langfellow, David Mathias, Kate Richardson and George Selman. Steve Person filed for mayor but has since withdrawn his candidacy.
The candidates for Robbinsdale City Council, Ward II are Rachel Benson, V. John Ella, Jason Greenberg, Isaac Jahraus and Sheila Rena Webb. Current Ward II Councilmember, Blonigan, is running for mayor.
The race for Robbinsdale City Council, Ward 1 does not require a primary election.
Future ballot questions
Seats up for election on the Three Rivers Park Board will not require a primary as only incumbents have filed for districts 1 and 3.
Filing for the three seats opening on the Robbinsdale Area Schools Board of Directors opens July 28 and ends Aug. 11. The final results of the school board filing period will be in the Aug. 20 edition.
