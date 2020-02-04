In spite of rumors that the Westphal American Legion Post 251 has secured a new location, Commander Tom Juergens said Post #251 has yet to find a new home.
The unique space needs for a meeting hall, restaurant and storage facility have eliminated the pool of commercial spaces for sale and the cost to build brand new remains far outside of the post’s budget.
In the meantime, Juergens said all regular post activities, such as meetings and giving initiatives, have continued. He added that the partnership with the Crystal VFW Post 494, which has donated meeting space and some storage to the post at the Bass Lake Road location, has been a significant help.
“Anything we need, they’ve bent over backwards for us,” he said. “They’re great, great people.”
The Westphal Legion has also made a new partnership with Travail Kitchen and Amusements. The restaurant collective has agreed to begin selling pull tabs at Pig Ate My Pizza on West Broadway. Proceeds will go toward the post’s charitable programs. The proposal to allow the gambling was approved by the Robbinsdale City Council at the Jan. 21 meeting.
Post 251 celebrated 100 years last year and closed the longtime location at 3600 France Ave. last summer after a developer purchased the property. The building was demolished in the fall to make way for the construction of Parker Station Flats, a 198-unit apartment complex that is scheduled to open in February 2021.
For more information and updates, go to westphalamericanlegion.com.
