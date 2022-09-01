The West Metro Fire-Rescue District’s budget next year is soaring by 9%.
The budget for the department covering New Hope and Crystal is increasing by nearly $300,000 to more than $3 million total.
The Crystal City Council approved the budget unanimously Aug. 16 while the New Hope City Council approved it 4-1 Aug. 22. In opposing it, New Hope Councilmember Jonathan London took issue with the increases in 2023 as well as potential further hikes in the future.
Costs are divvied up between the two cities based on the average number of calls in a five-year period for each city, population and taxable market value. Because New Hope’s market values increased more than Crystal’s from last year to this year and since New Hope had a greater number of calls over the five-year period, New Hope’s share of the budget is slightly higher than Crystal’s. New Hope will pay about $1.55 million for the 2023 budget while Crystal will pay about $1.48 million. Another $50,000 is coming from a general operating budget assigned for additional full-time staff, according to a fire district report.
Cost increases include an additional full-time staff person, higher salaries and higher costs for health insurance, workers compensation insurance, medical exams, financial services, pensions and communications.
The 2023 budget includes eight full-time members of the department working as the daytime duty crew and also handling inspections, equipment maintenance and other administrative duties. Additionally, the budget calls for 66 paid-on-call firefighters, up from 49 currently.
Costs for next year include about $104,000 for a lease payment for a new aerial fire truck and a $70,000 lease payment for new fire engines.
The fire district’s budget increase for 2023 compares to an increase of about 4% for the budget this year from the previous year.
Breakdown of costs
The budget for 2023 includes $933,000 for full-time personnel salaries, a $111,000 increase from the budget this year. That cost includes a 3% cost of living adjustment and about $54,000 for the additional full-time staff person.
Additionally, the budget includes $525,000 for part-time salaries, a $35,000 increase from this year. Like full-time employees, part-time employees will receive a 3% cost of living adjustment.
Health insurance is budgeted to increase by $36,000 to $135,000. The amount is based on a 10% increase in costs as well as nearly $27,000 for “the two full-time captains possibly taking family coverage,” according to the budget.
Workers’ compensation insurance is projected to increase by $26,000 to $160,000.
The cost for medical exams is expected to increase by $15,000, to $40,000, due to anticipated recruiting and the introduction of periodic physicals.
A $10,000 increase for communications – bringing the total to $130,000 for the budget category – is forecast due to costs for the Hennepin County radio system and a new records management software.
The budget anticipates a cost of nearly $10,000 for a Public Employees Retirement Association contribution for the additional full-time staff person, with additional increases to the fund anticipated based on hikes in salaries for other full-time employees. However, a decrease to a contribution for another pension fund is also factored into the total budget.
Objections and reservations
London objected to the cost increase to the city of New Hope, saying that the hike is not unsustainable. He warned that costs could increase by hundreds of thousands of dollars if the fire district does not receive a grant for full-time staffing.
London said, “I’m not sure everyone has taken a close look here.”
New Hope Councilmember John Elder, who is a part of the fire district’s board, responded, “There was extensive conversation.”
After an interruption from London, Elder reiterated, “There was a lot of conversation, so this notion that we’re rubber-stamping or not paying attention to what it is, is ridiculous.”
He acknowledged the impact of the cost increases, though.
“I, too, have voiced concerns about continued expenditures,” Elder said.
Fire Chief Sarah Larson said before the vote, “Crystal has their reservations as well. I mean, it’s a large increase.”
