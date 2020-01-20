Patti Weldon, activities director for Robbinsdale Armstrong High School, has been named the Minnesota activities director of the year. Before the state honor, Weldon was selected as the Region 6AA activities director of the year for the second time.
“I am so honored to receive this award,” Weldon said. “This is a reflection of the teamwork and dedication by coaching staff and fine arts advisors who provide positive opportunities for our students to succeed in activities offered at the extension of the school day. I am fortunate to come to work everyday with people who care about kids.”
Weldon has been the activities director at Armstrong for 17 years.
The state award is administered by the Minnesota Interscholastic Activities Administrators Association and determined through a selection committee. The award will be presented at the association’s conference in March.
