Construction of a new centralized water treatment plant in Robbinsdale continued with an approved change order. The change order increased the total project cost by $108,700.
City Manager Marcia Glick explained in a memo to the council that change orders are the result of needed alterations to project drawings and submissions and are likely with a project of this complexity and scale. The city has also budgeted a 5% contingency for the project, which is reserved to cover unexpected costs.
The $108,700 includes upsizing reclaim pumps, additional piping and air-cooled condensing units.
This is the second change order for the project. The first, which changed the material of process water overflow boxes to allow improved compliance with drinking water standards, was approved by Robbinsdale city staff in the interest of not causing a delay. The lower cost did not require council approval.
Glick wrote that a number of future change orders were likely, though cost estimates had not been completed yet. In a document provided to the council by Advanced Engineering and Environmental Services, eight items were identified that each likely will require a change order. This includes an estimated $200,000 charge for undocumented fill removal. Final numbers for that cost will be more accurate when more excavation is complete.
Construction of the plant will continue until 2022.
