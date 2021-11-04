P204NW_RakeAThonCUT3.jpg

Volunteers from St. Raphael Catholic School pose for a photo after clearing leaves from the yard of a home in Crystal. The group then moved on to a home in New Hope while other groups cleaned up yards Oct. 30 for the school’s annual “Rake-a-thon.” (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
Students, parents and teachers from St. Raphael Catholic School in Crystal volunteered their Saturday morning Oct. 30 to rake yards for people for the school’s “Rake-a-thon.” The annual tradition helps people in the community who need assistance with their yards at no cost. Prior to the event, students gathered pledges from church members and family to raise money for the school’s general operating fund. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
The yard of a Crystal home is quickly cleared of fallen leaves thanks to volunteers from St. Raphael Catholic School. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)

