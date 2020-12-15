Drivers in and around the Robbinsdale area are being sought to participate in a University of Minnesota research study. Eligible participants must have a valid driver’s license, regularly drive on Minnesota roadways and have no hearing loss that inhibits everyday conversation. Upon completion, participants will receive $10 via mailed check.
This study is being conducted by Nichole Morris of the HumanFIRST Laboratory with the University of Minnesota Department of Mechanical Engineering, 111 Church St. SE, Minneapolis.
The topic of the study is roadway designs. Participants will share their knowledge and perceptions of high-risk intersection roadway designs, watch informational footage to learn how they work and share feedback.
The study takes approximately 20 minutes to complete and can be found here: umn.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_afaskqGC1imvihD.
