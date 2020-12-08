The police departments in Crystal, Robbinsdale and New Hope have signed on to a two-year agreement with Hennepin County that will allow the departments to share an embedded social worker. According to police officials from those cities, the social worker’s primary duty will be to follow up on mental health situations. Crystal Chief Deputy Brian Hubbard said the social worker to be hired and supervised by the county will probably begin in the first quarter of 2021.
A caring hand
Hubbard described the position as a case manager-type of job. After police respond to a call where a social worker would be beneficial, they will make a referral. “The social worker then figures out how to follow up with that person, interacts with the person and determines how they need to interface,” he said.
The goal is to serve those with mental health issues in a timely fashion, so police can have a single interaction with an individual instead of several interactions. The social worker may connect people with financial, housing and court services, or just offer “a caring hand” to those who may have been the subject of, or satellite to, a distressing event.
“It is becoming more typical that our mental health and/or crisis calls are repeat callers,” said Robbinsdale Police Chief Patrick Foley. “People in crisis do not always have the resources available to help them cope. Because of this, a person may not get the appropriate help necessary and become stuck in a revolving door between the police and mental health facilities.”
The need for the social worker is intensified by a “dramatic” increase in these types of calls in the last five to 10 years, said Hubbard. “We’re trying to ask how we can help manage that increase as opposed to just showing up to the 911 call and dealing with the immediacy of the crisis we find ourselves in.”
If repeat callers can find the resources they need, it would mean fewer intense police events for them to experience, and fewer calls to police. It’s a win-win for law enforcement, which New Hope Captain Scott Slawson characterized as “spread thin and overtasked.”
For now, the social worker will be in an office position.
“One of the things I told the council,” Hubbard said, “was that in the current talk about reform, people hear ‘embedded social worker’ and they think that means you’ve got a social worker riding shotgun with an officer responding to these intense, critical calls. That’s not the model that this is at this point.”
Cost
Each city will contribute $20,000 per year. The cities will contribute 60% of the social worker’s salary, with the county paying the other 40%, including liability, insurance, worker’s compensation and other typical employer costs.
Foley said the program was not “geared towards fiscal savings,” but Slawson warranted that hiring the position independently would cost much more.
“The total cost of the social worker is expected to be in excess of $100,000 per year including benefits, so this is cost-effective for the three cities,” Slawson said.
Slawson said it was difficult to forecast any long-term financial benefit.
“Keep in mind the purpose of the program is to provide more effective and efficient delivery of services to a vulnerable population, thereby hopefully reducing future police contacts,” he said.
Unrest response?
The position comes to the three cities in a year with many outspoken challenges the traditional police structure. However, Slawson said the social worker concept was not new.
“The New Hope Police Department has been discussing various approaches to this idea over the past couple years, long before the turmoil earlier this year,” he said. “When this opportunity for such a collaboration presented itself this year, it really fit what we were hoping to eventually create.”
Hubbard said Crystal Chief Stephanie Revering has been considering the option since the county started the social worker program three years ago. Brooklyn Park, Hopkins, St. Louis Park, Plymouth, Bloomington, Minnetonka, Richfield and Edina are already involved in the program.
Department leadership said the program will be evaluated for its effectiveness.
“It’s going to be a work in progress,” Hubbard said, “but in all this talk about doing reform and doing things different, this is an opportunity for us to look at that and do things differently. Is it going to be perfect or are we going to hiccup along the way? Sure. But I would argue at least we are making a wholesale shot at doing something that we think will be successful for the community. We’re very excited about it and the more people can know we are doing it, the better.”
Slawson said he looks forward to the arrival of the social worker, who will have an office at the New Hope department on Xylon Avenue.
“It will be nice to tell someone in need of services that we have someone who can talk to them and may be able to guide them to help,” Slawson said. “Our guidance will no longer end with providing an information card with phone numbers.”
