Travail Kitchen and Amusements will begin serving its first dine-in customers July 16. The restaurant’s opening was postponed in mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The group teased its plan to open the rooftop patio for a “curated, socially distanced, 100% nice vibes, ticketed reservation dinner experience” last month. The latest offering is a 10-plus course Mexican-inspired tasting menu. Tickets start at $75 with four 90-minute time slots daily Wednesday through Saturday. Unfulfilled grand opening reservations are being honored at the patio opening.
The restaurant had briefly opened its speakeasy-style “basement bar” before the pandemic and had booked several days of reservations for the grand opening of its multi-room dining experience. Once the pandemic began, Travail was unable to open, and the collective was forced to temporarily lay off staff.
In the interim, the collective pivoted to its restaurant across the street, Pig Ate My Pizza; curated several weekly Travail to-go meals; and opened an online marketplace to order food directly from the restaurant’s local suppliers. It set up fundraisers and initiatives to support first responders at North Memorial, laid-off Travail staff and food shelf workers at several food shelves including NEAR and PRISM.
The collective also began a “Breakfast for Family” fund, which used proceeds from online orders to purchase bulk foods and pack breakfast grab-and-go bags for food shelf visitors. The effort involved a partnership with the Robbinsdale Hy-Vee, General Mills in Golden Valley and Reinhart Food Service in Rogers.
