As early as Jan. 1, Robbinsdale Wine & Spirits will no longer sell tobacco products, even those permitted by the recently passed tobacco ordinance. Discussions about removing the products had been ongoing among the Robbinsdale City Council since the ordinance was created. During that time, a local business called on the city to do so to prove the city’s commitment to the ordinance.
The measure passed at the Nov. 19 city council meeting on 3-2 vote.
“Robbinsdale Wine and Spirits is currently under the same restrictions as other tobacco sales,” said City Manager Marcia Glick at the meeting. “We can’t sell the flavored tobacco, we can’t sell electronic cigarettes, the only thing we are able to sell is the general type of tobacco cigarettes.”
Glick reported that tobacco products account for 1.64% of sales at the store. The city had reached out to other municipal stores and found only Edina had a similar policy.
Councilmember Bill Blonigan gave a prepared document that explained his wish to keep tobacco in the store.
He pointed out the motivation to stop tobacco sales was “a gesture of goodwill, humanity, and healthy living” but all it did was remove one “unhealthy product” from a store that’s purpose was to sell “other unhealthy products” like liquor, wine and beer.
“I don’t think we’re doing anything but transferring funds from us to other local retailers,” said Blonigan. Because profits from the store are typically donated to the parks and recreation department at the end of the year, he equated the decision to a commitment to cut the average profit, $10,000, from that budget.
Blonigan posited that the city continue tobacco sales and use the money to improve local parks or other city uses, or donate the funds to a tobacco cessation program or education.
“For me, that’s not really the question,” said Councilmember Dan Rogan. “It’s that, as a city, I don’t want to be associated with the tobacco industry and making a profit on the tobacco industry even though we can do positive things with those dollars.”
Councilmember Pat Backen liked Blonigan’s ideas, but said selling tobacco products after the city decided to take a stand on the issue felt “hypocritical.”
Councilmember George Selman echoed Backen and Rogan’s statements.
Blonigan’s argument did, however, change the mind of Mayor Regan Murphy, who decided to support keeping tobacco sales at the liquor store.
“T-21 was to limit the access to kids, that’s the whole purpose. We didn’t eliminate smoking throughout the city,” Murphy said. “And you cannot go in our liquor store unless you are 21 – it’s a new law. So we’re definitely not promoting the sale of that with kids, and we are selling alcohol, which is probably costing our society just as much as smoking is.”
Rogan said another point that changed his mind was the opportunity to reinvest into the community.
