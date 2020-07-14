A partnership between the local recreation departments and Three Rivers Park District will yield free July and August outdoor pop-up programs. In order to take part in the event, pre-registration is recommended so adequate equipment can be offered; however, walk-ups will also be welcome.
Because the events will be in-person, safety and hygiene protocols will be in place to limit the spread of COVID-19.
The events include geocaching, slacklining, disc golf and fishing. Activities will take place at Sochacki and Hollingsworth parks in Robbinsdale, Northwood Park in New Hope and Bassett Creek Park in Crystal.
All events may be canceled pending weather and require the presence of an adult. Register or find more information at bit.ly/321EL8P.
