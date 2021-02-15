One of the first to close and the last to reopen gearing up for a new beginning
Theatre Elision, the newest live stage venue in Crystal, was beginning to gain momentum as a community theater of note when the pandemic forced a shutdown in early March 2020.
There have been occasional signs of hope that a reopening couldn’t be far off. But those flags of optimism quickly disappeared with the several COVID-19 surges the state and the country have experienced the past several months.
Cindy Polich, owner of the theatre, said the initial shutdown came at the worst possible time.
“Our theater company closed during rehearsals, just a few days before the opening night of ‘First Lady Suite,’” one of several productions that had already been scheduled and staffed.
Though the darkening of the facility has been softened somewhat by community groups utilizing space for various meetings and recordings of performances, there has been zero income coming in for the company.
However, with vaccines now becoming available and the rates of transmission dropping significantly, Polich is seeing a glint of light at the end of the proverbial tunnel.
Her optimism is real, but she’s also taking a “let’s see” approach, due to uncertainty over vaccine distribution and virus variants.
“We really haven’t seen any indication yet from the state, when they will be relaxing some of the restrictions on theaters,” Polich said. “We’re still under a 25% occupancy restriction, which, for us, is only 30 people. So you can imagine that doesn’t really work very well, to try to put a show on and have 30 people there, even if people were willing to come.”
Nodding toward a cautious optimism for reopening, Polich said the theater will continue to wait for occupancy restrictions to be lifted and for vaccinations to make herd immunity more imminent.
“So, will that be summer? Will that be fall? It’s really hard to know at this point,” she said.
In the meantime, the theater has offered its new space to other groups in the community. “It’s provided us some revenue to help keep the lights on,” Polich said.
The community groups that have utilized the space have done so “to do a class, or to do a recording. We had a dance group come in and videotape a dance that they were going to submit for a contest. But that’s been very limited.”
Actors, staff and ‘Save Our Stages’
Being out of work for nearly a year has had a profound effect on the actors and staff who had signed on to planned productions in 2020.
“A lot of (the actors) are unemployed, unfortunately,” Polich said. “And it’s been very hard on performers, because most of them are gig workers. They are hired on a contract basis. They received stimulus checks, but they really haven’t had opportunities to have their last income covered in the way a W2 payroll employee might. We don’t want these very talented people to give up and not be back on the stage.”
A portion of Polich’s optimism focuses on the potential for some costs to be covered through the “Save Our Stages” legislation that was passed earlier this year by Congress.
That funding is expected to come through the Small Business Administration and Polich indicated it could even come yet this month.
“It’s specifically for performing arts venues that, as they say, were the first to close and will be the last to open,” she explained.
“So we’re hopeful that maybe we can get some funds to help cover some of the costs that we’ve incurred while we’ve been closed. We still have to pay property taxes. We still have to pay heating, water, electricity, gas and insurance. So these programs are intended to help cover some of those costs for the businesses that have been closed down since the beginning.”
Planning for re-opening
Polich said the plans for re-opening are percolating and will be acted upon as soon as they see concrete plans for the lifting of restrictions.
There is much work behind the scenes that will need to occur, she said. It’s not just a matter of turning the key, firing up the engine and moving ahead.
“We had four shows lined up to go, one that we were at the end of our rehearsal period. We were going to open that show within a couple of days of when the shutdown occurred,” she said.
Those shows will again be produced, but the order in which they are offered might change, depending on the complexity of the production.
“We have three other shows that we’d already paid the licensing fee for. ... So we’re anxious to get back to it again. Who would have thought that a year later we’d still be waiting?” Polich reflected.
A huge aspect of the complexities facing the theater is the fact they hire union actors, because in addition to following all public health guidelines, the theater must work within the guidelines established for union employees.
“As a union theater, we’re going to need to meet certain protocols in terms of safe operation,” Polich said. That includes considerations such as how many people can be in the dressing room at once, how to handle sick actors, and how the HVAC system is operating.
“Before we open again we actually need to put in an application to Actors’ Equity (their union) and tell them how we are going to meet all these protocols. And they have to approve that before they will release their actors to work for us,” Polich said.
Polich said the theater staff and actors are primed to get back to doing what they love and experiencing the strong support they were feeling before the shutdown.
“We’re really anxious to get back. We feel we were having such a wonderful response from the community,” Polich said.
In fact, ‘A Flight of Short Musicals,’ the last show they put on before shutting down, was their best-attended production to date. But that success made he pandemic all the more painful.
“Having just opened the July before was like, ‘We’ve got momentum here. This is just amazing,’” Polich recalled. “And then to have all that momentum disappear was obviously very disappointing.”
