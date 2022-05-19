The Crystal Fund, an organization which raises funds to support Crystal’s parks, is rebranding to Friends of Crystal Parks.
Friends of Crystal Parks was established as a nonprofit organization in 2005. Initially incorporated as the Crystal Fund for Community Progress, it was established to provide individuals and businesses a means of making charitable contributions to enhance the quality of life within the city of Crystal.
Over time, the mission focused on supporting Crystal’s parks and neighborhoods; as a result, two annual fundraisers were established: Cheers to Crystal and the Plant Sale.
Friends of Crystal Parks is a volunteer-driven organization that allows community members to volunteer or financially support its 26 parks. Volunteer opportunities include board membership, helping plan and operate the annual Cheers to Crystal beer and food tasting event and the Plant Sale.
The following are ways Friends of Crystal Parks have provided support:
• Becker Park (2019) - Donated $5,000 towards the inclusive playground.
• Arbor Day (annual) - Donated $2,000 to purchase trees to giveaway at events.
• Memory Lane Pond (2015) - Interpretive sign.
• Bassett Creek (annual) - Park clean-up.
• Memory Lane Pond (2011 and 2013) - Funds went to plants for shoreline restoration. Annually, $500 is spent on maintenance of the restoration.
Volunteers are needed to help with the Plant Sale on Saturday, May 21 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Becker Park. Help is needed to donate/dig plants, set-up and work at the event. To learn more, visit FriendsofCrystalParks.org.
