In storage, election equipment looks kind of like a corded plastic garbage bin. However, the big, barreling computers are relied upon to do one of the most important jobs in our democracy: count our votes. They must do so perfectly, yet quickly; discreetly, but clearly.
One might be surprised to learn that the machines are taken out of storage regularly leading up to an election. As Minnesotans prepare to exercise their right to vote in the Tuesday, March 3, presidential primary, the election machines in Robbinsdale (and all municipalities, for that matter) are also doing exercises to take that vote.
During a Feb. 19 test, Jill Walker Markie, an election judge, said each machine gets a series of tests. That day, she had three sets of 50 ballots, sent from the county, to run through three VS200 ballot-counting machines. She said the exercises ensure the machines and personnel who operate them are ready for situations that may arise on the day of the election. Robbinsdale has six ballot counters: one for each ward, one for direct balloting and a spare for emergencies.
Sharon Laurel, Robbinsdale’s election specialist, was with Markie as they worked their way through the ballots.
“This one here, the counter is not going to like,” said Laurel, holding up a ballot with a solid black line along its leftmost margin.
Jill Walker Markie flipped the ballot to a random orientation and fed it into the machine. Immediately, an error message and urgent beeping emitted from somewhere behind the monitor.
From the test pool, the counter sounded the alarm for ballots with all bubbles filled in and no bubbles filled in, markings in places they shouldn’t be, double votes and pages that were the same size but weren’t official ballots.
Are these actual problems that arise at polling locations?
“Oh, yes,” said Markie. “There are voters who will mess with the ballots because they just want to register and say they registered. They don’t want to actually vote.”
A vote like that, however questionable, is completely acceptable. Of course, it is doubly important that it isn’t misconstrued by the counter. In those cases where a blank ballot is cast, Markie said election judges need to be tactful but make sure they understand the voter’s wishes.
“We stand away, we’re not hovering,” said Markie. “And the screen will say there’s nothing on it. We say, if you choose to revote, we can take the ballot out, spoil it and give you a new one. But there’s a lot of people that just want to get their registration in.”
Another idiosyncrasy of the election counter: as exact as it has to be in the reading of the ballot, once it passes the scan, it isn’t guided neatly into a stack in the locked dropbox below, but dropped unceremoniously. Laurel said the primaries don’t present too much of a mess in the lockbox because there aren’t so many ballots, but the November election will be a more crumpled story.
Poll plan ‘B’ and ‘C’
The machines are equipped with an internal battery, even though they are typically plugged in during voting hours. Still, Laurel said the machines will go down, need a reboot or lose power. During that time, a backup machine can be brought in, and the malfunctioning machine will continue to collect ballots in a separate “uncounted” cavity below the scanner.
When the counter malfunctions, it is up to the election judges to get it back up to working condition again, with a phone call to the county an added lifeline. Last year, a machine had a dirty mirror. Markie remembered a storm that wiped out power on an election day, and that an avid camper and Boy Scout leader trucked over a load of lamps and lanterns so people could see their ballots.
When the test is finished, a report of the results is printed three times, to be given to the city, county and state. Markie and Laurel have an audit sheet sent from the county to make sure the ballot counter processed the test ballots as expected.
In addition to counting, other aspects of election tech, like the automarking system that aids the sight- and hearing-impaired with making ballot selections, and the final transmission of results to the county are checked.
Laurel said some ballots are transported in sealed boxes to senior living facilities where residents with physical challenges can be assisted with marking ballots. Two people must deliver the ballots, one from each major political party. Laurel said she has seen voters become discouraged or angry and leave their ballots incomplete. Even if some selections have been made, that ballot is considered spoiled and is not counted.
Judging elections is an important job, and, apparently, a fun one. Laurel has been the city’s specialist for 10 years but has been involved in elections much longer. Markie said she served as an election judge for the first time 30 years ago.
They said they know a lot of people who get bit by the judging bug and see election day as an opportunity to visit with their fellow election judge friends. Snacks and beverages are prepared in anticipation of the day.
