When the Sun Post last spoke with Terrace Legacy Project founder David Leonhardt in August, he was preparing to open an exhibit on Robbinsdale’s former theatre, the Terrace. Now, the exhibit is getting an encore showing in front of a broader audience in Minneapolis.
The Hennepin History Museum will debut a revamped “America’s Finest Theatre” 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, at 2303 Third Ave. S Minneapolis. The exhibit will feature new information and insights into the theater in the context of the county as a whole. This will also have a much longer run than the original exhibit. The first ran for three weekends, and this one will be on view through Aug. 9.
Leonhardt said the opportunity came about when a Hennepin History member visited the first exhibit last summer at the Robbinsdale Historical Society. That first exhibit had been researched, organized and constructed by Leonhardt and the Robbinsdale Historical Society. Leonhardt is a self-professed enthusiast of old theaters (“I prefer to call them classic cinemas,” he said), who worked at the Terrace Theatre in his youth. The theater is also meaningful as it is where he met his wife, Alicia.
Reigniting interest
It was a four-month process to adapt the exhibit to a broader audience, but Leonhardt said the theater has been catching the interest of Robbinsdale residents, out-of-towners and folks outstate “since day one.” He said it wasn’t uncommon for people to make the theater something of tourist visit when they were in the area, due to its unique architecture and dazzling interiors.
The Terrace Theatre opened to the public in 1951 on France Avenue. It had a 1,299 seat capacity and a 26-foot screen and was later divided into three auditoriums. It was originally owned by immigrant brothers Sidney and William Volk, before changing hands in the 1980s and closing in 1999.
After a long, bitter fight to preserve the theater on 36th Avenue and Bottineau Boulevard, it was demolished in 2016 to make way for the construction of the Hy-Vee grocery store.
“Frankly, the fight to save the Terrace a few years ago just reignited that interest at least across the Twin Cities, if not beyond,” he said.
The exhibit is also a conscious effort by the museum to diverge from its common Minneapolis-centric offerings.
“They wanted us to be the first exhibit that they brought in for that,” Leonhardt said.
Hennepin History staff members helped Leonhardt craft the new exhibit, but he said much of the “heavy lifting” was already done in the initial research phase of the first exhibit.
The first exhibit went “great,” added Leonhardt, averaging 50 visitors a day in its 12 days at Robbin Gallery.
“Some came from Michigan and Florida to see it,” Leonhardt said. He was there for nearly every day of the exhibit, meeting visitors and sharing stories with those that had attended the theater in its heyday. Some even donated new artifacts and photos from their collections.
Watching together
Leonhardt continues to advocate to preserve those cinemas that “harken back to a time when going to the movies was an experience, not a large gray concrete building with 15 auditoriums.”
He’s got a long list of still-operating cinemas that still remind him of that community spirit, including the Riverview in South Minneapolis, which is similar in design and was once owned by the Volk brothers. He has visited, photographed and networked with fellow enthusiasts and theater owners. Right now, he is working with an Illinois theater owner to attempt to get the location in running condition.
“You would meet your neighbors, have your first date, first kiss or get your first job,” he said. “Now, we are so plugged in and we can stream our movies on Netflix, and that community connection is gone.”
For more information, visit terracelegacyproject.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.