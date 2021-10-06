BLUE LINE

(TREVOR ROY PHOTO)

An open house hosted by staff of the METRO Blue Line Extension project was held at the Crystal Community Center Wednesday, Sept. 29. There was no formal presentation during the open house, but area residents were invited to attend and to provide comment about the project. The information made available by staff focused on updates to the proposed light-rail alignment and the potential station study area serving Crystal residents and businesses. For those who couldn’t make the open house, more information about the project is available at BlueLineExt.org.

