(TREVOR ROY PHOTO)
An open house hosted by staff of the METRO Blue Line Extension project was held at the Crystal Community Center Wednesday, Sept. 29. There was no formal presentation during the open house, but area residents were invited to attend and to provide comment about the project. The information made available by staff focused on updates to the proposed light-rail alignment and the potential station study area serving Crystal residents and businesses. For those who couldn’t make the open house, more information about the project is available at BlueLineExt.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.