Former Crystal restaurant sending out food truck, taking up residence in new commissary
Sweet Taste of Italy, the restaurant that became a Crystal institution over its 30 years in business, is back after closing in late 2019.
The menu will once again be available to residents of Crystal, New Hope, Golden Valley, Plymouth and Robbinsdale area, just not in a sit-down restaurant.
Instead, owner Jim Stone said recent moves to establish a food truck – and, more importantly, the decision to join a new commissary kitchen in Minnesota for pickup and delivery options – have allowed him increase his number of employees.
In December of 2019, a new landlord sold the building housing the Crystal Sweet Taste of Italy, leaving the restaurant’s Brooklyn Park location as the only one remaining.
“I was trying to figure out how to maintain my full-time employees in Crystal after that happened,” Stone said.
At that point, he bought a food truck and was anticipating getting that up and running when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. However, an unusual twist of fate struck for Stone when he was contracted to serve the 7,000 troops that were in Minneapolis because of the social unrest last summer.
Though that was a one-time opportunity, it provided enough of a bump in business to keep his employees working. Transferring employees to the brick and mortar store in Brooklyn Park also helped him keep his staff busy.
“But my question was, ‘How do we reach more people?’” Stone recounted.
That’s when the idea of a commissary came to his attention. The commissary, opening at 1025 Curry Ave., Minneapolis, appears to be Stone’s saving grace.
Sweet Taste of Italy will be one of 29 kitchen businesses that will eventually work out of the location, offering only pick-up and delivery for customers. The owners have rehabbed an older warehouse and each business will have their own space.
“My space is about 300 square feet,” Stone said.
About 10 kitchens, including Stone’s, will be opening within the next week or two, with 19 other spaces open for other kitchens to join.
Though he hadn’t yet opened as of late last week, Stone said it was a matter of getting the green light to do so.
“We’ll have our own app, but people can use other food apps to order,” he said.
Like so many other entrepreneurs who had been thinking about opening a physical location, Stone said now is not the time for that, given uncertainty in the economy.
“There are a lot of people who always wanted to open a kitchen, but most don’t have $300,000 to open a brick and mortar business,” he said.
The commissary is one way for Stone to work around that impediment. And he’s still planning to deploy that food truck. “We’ll go anywhere with the truck,” said Stone said.
It helps that the restaurateur is part of an association that connects him to locations where a food truck is being considered. “We will sign up for anything in Crystal because that’s where our store was,” Stone said.
In addition to the leads from the association, the city has also been helpful in providing information about possible events for the food truck.
“The city of Crystal has been awesome since they found out we were closing,” Stone said. “I didn’t know they were that awesome.”
As soon as the commissary officially opens, Stone plans to post information for ordering and picking up on the Sweet Taste of Italy website and most likely on social media.
