The Office of the State Auditor was petitioned by eligible voters of Robbinsdale Area Schools to examine 17 areas of concern between July 1, 2015, and March 31, 2019, State Auditor Julie Blaha said at the Robbinsdale School Board meeting June 15.
The audit found no evidence of systemic issues relating to the topics reviewed in the audit or evidence of wrongdoing by specific individuals named by petitioners, Blaha said.
The audit did identify nine areas where the district is expected to take action.
The process took seven months, which can be attributed to its complexity and length, Blaha said. The office spent nearly 700 hours working on the audit, which will cost the district around $69,000, she added.
The audit was presented by Blaha, Audit Supervisor Rick Pietrick and Auditors Karen Capistran and Julie Mader, who quoted the document during the virtual School Board meeting.
The Office of the State Auditor recommended that district officials develop a plan describing when funds will be paid from the post-employment benefits trust fund. Amounts should be determined preceding the release of the annual financial statements, according to the audit.
The fund balance of the general fund decreased from $18,236,508 in 2016 to under $5 million in 2018. That is due to significant increases in expenditures, the audit stated. If the balance continues to decline, the district could be in statutory operating debt, with a lower fund balance than required by the state. If the district did enter statutory operating debt, the district will have budget restrictions and would work with the state to improve its financial position. If the restrictions aren’t followed, the district risks losing state aid.
The state auditor recommended the district balance its budgets and increase the general fund balance.
A total of 12 district issued purchasing cards were selected for testing by the auditor’s office. This resulted in a review of 389 individual transactions, according to the audit. Several issues were noted by the auditors.
For 201 transactions for items such as meals, hotel costs, airline tickets, supplies and other purchases totaling $94,982.30, not enough information was included to determine if the purchase met a public purpose, the audit stated.
The district is recommended to review the purchasing card policy and procedures manual and update items that the district has been using the cards for, such as travel. Audits should be made on a routine basis. It also recommended all purchases be supported by itemized receipts or claim forms. Documentation should have information on what is purchased and who it is for.
According to the school board’s bylaws the treasurer or deputy treasurer signs all orders upon the treasurer approved by the school board, converting the orders to checks, the audit stated. Only the authority to sign checks is delegated, not approval of expenditures. District staff told the OSA that the board approves expenditures. The OSA recommends the board consider delegating approval of expenditures to the superintendent or director of finance.
The district contracted with TIES from 2013-2018 for internet services and out of district transportation management services. Sourcewell acquired TIES in 2018 and the only payment made to Sourcewell was for the completion of the TIES transportation contract at the end of 2018.
School board approval could not be found by district staff of the contract for out of district transportation management services. The state auditor recommended the board implement procedures to ensure professional services contracts are board approved or the approval is designated to the superintendent or business manager, the audit stated.
Boardmember John Vento worked for TIES and its successor Sourcewell starting in 2013 and into 2020. Vento identified his employer on each conflict of interest form that board members are required to sign. For contracts with TIES/Sourcewell that the state auditor could verify were board approved, Vento abstained from the vote.
Vento’s duties for TIES/Sourcewell focused on business development and product portfolio sales. There is no evidence of a personal financial interest, the audit stated.
Out of a sample of contracts for service and bid files, one contract of the 14 tested couldn’t be located. All contracts were authorized during school board meetings, the audit stated. The state auditor recommended all contracts and related documentation be kept by the district.
The OSA selected 35 tuition and technology reimbursements to test for compliance with the district’s policy. Seven reimbursements were for tuition and 28 for technology. Technology reimbursements sampled included laptops, iPads, iPhones, Apple watches and routers and modems, the audit stated. Several issues were found.
One technology reimbursement for over $1,000 was paid to an employee, who terminated employment with the district two days later. Seven technology reimbursements included sales tax which is contrary to the policy. The state auditor recommended consistent tracking and recording be applied to tuition and technology stipend reimbursements, including following district policy, according to the audit.
The school board violated open meeting laws. Seven of its closed meetings were for labor negotiations. The time and place of meetings for this purpose must be announced at the public meeting and a written roll of members and other people present must be available afterwards, the audit stated. For these meetings, no written roll was available and the specific time and location of the meetings were not announced.
The minutes of school board meetings are required to be published within 30 days of the meeting. In reviewing a sample of the board’s meeting minutes, eight of the nine were published more than 30 days after the meeting, according to the audit.
The goal of the audit is to give information so that the public, residents, students and families can make better choices to support students, Blaha said.
The members of school board were confident going into this process that the district, its directors and employees acted in the best interest of students, families and taxpayers, said Board Chair David Boone.
“Our confidence was borne out today,” Boone added.
The board will discuss what led to the petition, its cost and impact on the community at its next work session on June 22. A link to the virtual board meeting is available by clicking on the work session meeting in the calendar listing on rdale.org.
“The report is not as much as we’d hoped it would be, but it did have some salient points,” Kelly Guncheon said. Guncheon started the petition for the audit, which gained over 2,000 signatures.
The audit can be found at osa.state.mn.us/reports/aud/2019/financialStatements/isd281-robbinsdaleareaschoolspe_19_report.pdf.
