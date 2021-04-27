4 Crystal residents recognized for their neighborliness
A couple, a family, and two individuals were honored April 20 by the Crystal City Council as winners of the city’s 2021 Neighbors Recognizing Neighbors Award.
The award has been presented annually since 2017, when the city began to honor “those who have made our city a wonderful place to live and work,” Mayor Jim Adams said.
The nominations received this year were reviewed by the members of the Parks and Recreation Commission. The 2021 winners are Michelle Strand, Laurie Carroll, the Jones family and Joaquin and Mary Martinez.
A video was produced to honor the winners and their contributions to the community.
“I was confused,” Laurie Carroll said on the video when asked about her initial reaction to the announcement. “We’ve been here in Crystal since 1967 and I remember my father always doing something for somebody in the neighborhood. I know that I have more time than my working neighbors and I have more strength than my elderly neighbors,” she added.
Carroll’s nominator wrote: “She has been a community member for most of her life; makes soup and chicken salad for our elderly neighbor; every time she sees a neighbor out of town, she shovels or snowblows their driveway; and half of my lawn tools are from her! She definitely goes beyond the neighbor who would lend you a cup of sugar. She’s a great neighbor, community member and friend.”
The Jones family – Evan, Emily and their boys Briggs, Griffin and Whittaker – was also surprised and grateful.
On the video, Evan Jones said, “It’s not every day you get recognized by a neighbor on the block.”
“It’s kind of how we were raised. We were raised to help each other out and being a good neighbor is all part of it,” the father said.
The Jones family’s nominator wrote: “The entire family helps to remove snow, take garbage cans down, run things between the neighbors, and always be there for any assistance that is needed. The parents truly believe in service and are teaching their boys the same tradition.”
Joaquin and Mary Martinez are long-time residents who said they were pleased with the recognition.
“The feeling that knowing that someone nominated (us) to be the neighbor of the year, was kind of strange,” Joaquin Martinez said on the video.
“We’ve been in this house for 20 years and never was my intention to be recognized. It feels good. Build up the community wherever you’re at.”
The Martinezes’ nominator wrote: “They constantly look out for us. Whether it’s putting the dog and foster dog back into the back yard after escaping, helping with lawn care, watching over our home when we’re on vacation, their genuine kindness has made our neighborhood and Crystal such a welcoming experience.”
When Strand, another award-winner, learned of the honor, the moment stood still.
“I was shocked. I did not expect it at all. When I got the call from (the city), I was like, ‘What?’” Strand said on video.
Strand’s nominator wrote: “Michelle has contributed countless volunteer hours. Those hours include time given to the Crystal Fund for Community Progress. She is active in park cleanup and dog park efforts at Bassett Creek Park, and she served on the Crystal Planning Commission. She also spearheaded effort for the Cheers to Crystal fundraising event in 2019. I think she definitely deserves recognition for being a good neighbor to the Crystal community.”
Strand said, “If you want a nice community, you have to work on a nice community. And I want to live in a nice community. So I appreciate the people doing things around their neighborhood and I like to get involved.”
