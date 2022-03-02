‘If you want to tap your toes, laugh, smile, and have a great time, then you need to reserve your tickets ASAP’ - Director Megan Kelly Hubbell
The cast and crew of the upcoming Armstrong High School’s rendition of “High School Musical” are busy putting the final touches on the hit film turned stage production.
The first of four upcoming performances begins Friday, March 4.
The show is centered around the characters Troy Bolton and Gabriella Montez, who come from two different worlds. Troy is the basketball star and Gabriella the academic whiz.
“They meet on New Year’s Eve and instantly click,” Director Megan Kelly Hubbell said. “When they meet again at East High School, they accidentally audition for the school musical.”
Neither social cliques they belong to approve of this new friendship and try to separate them, Hubbell explained.
“At the same time, drama queen Sharpay Evans and her brother Ryan, the co-captains of the drama department, try in every way to prevent Troy and Gabriella from beating them in the callbacks. Will Gabriella and Troy’s new found relationship derail the social order at East High?”
Why ‘High School Musical’
Hubbell chose this “High School Musical” because it is “simply fun,” she said, especially coming out of a pandemic and performing in front of a full live audience once again.
“Last year, we wrote an original musical so that we could adhere to the ever-changing COVID protocols,” Hubbell said.
Last year, there was a limited live audience and the performance was recorded for online viewing.
“We had a much smaller group than usual for a variety of reasons, and this year, we wanted to pick a show that would appeal to as many students as possible,” she said. “We wanted to entice the veterans as well as pique the interest of potential new theater kids. ‘High School Musical’ is exactly the light, fun show we needed. We weren’t looking to create high drama, we were looking to grow the program and just have a good time.”
“High School Musical” provides just that.
“It’s exactly what you need right now,” she said. “If you want to tap your toes, laugh, smile, and have a great time, then you need to reserve your tickets ASAP.”
On stage with the cast and crew
The cast and crew have been working hard to set the stage for a full and in-person audience.
Armstrong’s tech crew is “top notch,” Hubbell said. “Our tech director Molly Kern leads an incredible team of students that function on a professional caliber level.”
The four lead roles are played by four Armstrong seniors.
Heidi Mintz plays the leading lady Gabriella Montez, a new student to East High, who is intelligent, charming and loyal. Just trying to get acclimated, Gabriella gets sucked into the literal drama all because she tried something new and sang a song with a new found friend.
“Heidi brings a fun strength to Gabriella that plays well with Quincy Davis’s Troy Bolton ... our main protagonist,” Hubbell said, describing him as the “classic popular jock,” who is torn because he wants to do other things besides basketball.
“Quincy and Heidi have tons of experience on the Armstrong stage and it shows in their wonderful chemistry,” Hubbell said.
Armstrong senior Abby Burbach plays the antagonist Sharpay Evans. She is known as the drama queen, the lead in every school production since she was born. Now, her mission is also to become the school’s power couple with Troy Bolton, but Gabriella suddenly presents unexpected competition, Hubbell explained.
“Abby is not a natural villain, and it’s so fun watching her explore this character,” Hubbell said.
Armstrong senior Grant Johnson plays Ryan Evans, Sharpay’s younger brother by mere minutes. He is in a tough spot as he navigates his sister’s need for power and his own sense of right and wrong, Hubbell explained.
“Grant and Abby are also seniors and have grown up through the theater program. You can always find them running their songs and dances backstage determined to be the best they can be,” she said.
Armstrong senior Nora Rowan is the dance captain. She says being back in school and part of a live show makes her senior year complete.
“This group of people makes me feel happy and included,” she said. “And being the dance captain is sometimes like herding cats, but it’s fun and goofy watching everyone come together. I love helping people and watching them shine!”
“Musicals like ‘High School Musical’ are a multidisciplinary art form,” incorporating music, dance, athletics, and acting all in one, said Grant Johnson (Ryan Evans). “Shows like this one truly have a place for everyone to not only partake but to thrive. It’s why I love it, and it’s why so many people gravitate towards this show, not only as viewers but as performers,” he said.
Heidi Mintz said she is “thrilled” to be a part of this production in her senior year, but it’s also bittersweet.
“It’s a little sad having to say goodbye to musical theater at Armstrong after ‘High School Musical,’ but this cast, and the crew and everyone involved is making every day worth it,” she said, adding she couldn’t ask for a better group of people to work with.
“Also, being able to play Gabriella Montez, a character I’ve grown up watching, feels like a dream come true,” she said. “I feel so humbled and grateful to be able to be a part of this show, let alone play the role I was cast as. I can’t wait to get the show on its feet and have people experience the magic of musical theater after all of these crazy COVID years.”
If you go:
What: Armstrong High School presents “High School Musical”
When: 7 p.m. Friday March 4, Saturday, March 5 and Friday, March 11; and 2 p.m. Saturday, March 12.
Where: Armstrong High School auditorium, 10635 36th Ave. North Plymouth.
Reserve tickets: Students and seniors are $5 and adults are $7. Purchase online at: https://bit.ly/ahs-hsm.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.