The Robbinsdale City Council unanimously adopted the second reading of an ordinance banning the medical practice of conversion therapy at its Feb. 2 meeting.
Violations will be investigated by the Robbinsdale Police Department. If a medical practice is found to have violated the ordinance, it is a level five violation with an administrative fine of $400. The second fine would, at minimum, double, with a maximum fine of $2,000.
Mayor Bill Blonigan said Robbinsdale was the eighth Minnesota city to adopt such a ban. Golden Valley has passed a proclamation supporting a ban at the statewide level, but has policy in place to investigate or fine businesses for violation.
Conversion therapy, sometimes called reparative therapy, attempts to change the sexual orientation of its subject. Many institutions, including the American Psychiatric Association, have discredited the practice. In 2018, the APA reiterated that the therapy “represent[s] a significant risk of harm by subjecting individuals to forms of treatment which have not been scientifically validated and by undermining self-esteem when sexual orientation fails to change.”
It continued: “No credible evidence exists that any mental health intervention can reliably and safely change sexual orientation; nor, from a mental health perspective does sexual orientation need to be changed.”
The practice has been banned in 20 U.S. states but has failed to pass in the Minnesota Legislature.
The ordinance only applies to medical providers such as licensed mental health professional. Religious institutions can not be found in violation of the ordinance unless they employ the services of a medical provider to do so. According to the ordinance, the exception includes “members of the clergy who are acting in their roles as clergy, or pastoral counselors providing religious counseling to congregants.”
