Construction for Robbinsdale’s water treatment plant requires a kind of “whiz-bang” more curious than this year's foregone city festival. To create two new drinking wells, explosives are being detonated to blast away bedrock 300 feet below the earth’s surface.
Planning the treatment plant has been a “once-in-a-generation” opportunity for City Engineer Richard McCoy. He and his team have had the task of creating a plant that will comply with all regulations and standards while juggling the interest of the community, City Council and staff. Detonating explosives is just the latest in what McCoy said has been a challenging, interesting process. Read more about the blasting below.
What does it look like down there?
The most important thing to know is that earth 300 feet down is not like the first few feet of dirt in your backyard. McCoy said there isn’t soil, but several layers of bedrock.
Though it varies, Minnesota in general has “quite a thick soil layer,” said Peter Davidson, a Northfield native currently pursuing a doctorate in marine geology. Even so, there are sandstone quarries around the state that don’t require too much digging to access valuable bedrock under the soil layer.
The bedrock where the city will blast has been identified as sandstone of the Prairie du Chein formation. Sandstone is a sedimentary rock, which is “easier to fracture” from blasting than compressed rock. For example, sandstone isn’t quite as tough as metamorphic rock like granite, which is formed by extreme heat or pressure and is very difficult to crumble.
How are explosives used to make a well?
The ultimate purpose of the explosives is to create a cavity in the water-bearing rock. McCoy said the rock will act as a “mini reservoir” so pumps can always have sufficient water to carry.
To do so, crews have used a well drill to make a hole over 400 feet deep. Small explosives are connected and passed down the hole to break up the rock. McCoy said each one is about the size of a pop can and contain about one pound of explosive material.
For each detonation, up to 20 explosives are used at once. That number is a compromise of getting the most rock removed without creating a ruckus.
A pipe is then lowered to the bottom of the cavity, and air is forced through it. The air fills the cavity, lifting water and rock fragments (mostly sand) to the surface of the earth.
The process repeats again and again until the cavity is the right size.
What is a blast like?
City officials have promised the explosions, scheduled intermittently through mid-November, to be of minimal interruption. Indeed, McCoy called his experience of the first blast Oct. 26 “underwhelming.”
“The best way I would describe what I heard was like someone dropping a firecracker in a metal bucket of water,” he said.
Since the explosives are submerged, no dust will rise at the site when they are detonated.
“I have been told that there is some gurgling sounds created immediately after each blast, but it is all pretty uneventful,” said McCoy.
Earthquake vibrations are not expected, either. In discussion with a consultant, the city was advised that vibrations wouldn’t cause any damage, and the maximum displacement of earth would be 1/1,000th of an inch.
Why doesn’t a blast collapse the earth on top of it?
To understand the answer, Davidson suggested comparing the cavity to a cave.
“If there is sufficient overlying bedrock, this creates a sort of roof over the opening created that is stable and supports everything above it,” Davidson said.
It is up to the crews detonating the explosives to make sure they are the correct size to avoid too much damage and to make sure that the size of the well itself is low enough so its “roof” can support it. McCoy said that while the well may seem large, it is supported by a much larger rock formation.
Davidson added that filling the well with water will also help support the load above by creating buoyancy.
“Think about the weight of holding a rock underwater compared to in the air,” he said.
