Saying goodbye to a vocation wasn’t easy, but it was time
After more than 50 years in the grocery industry, Roger Olson retired Aug. 20.
His last stop on the food circuit was at Almsted’s Fresh Market in Crystal where he spent the past 21 years as that store’s manager.
Hired by Jim Almsted to be his manager at the Crystal venue, he considered Olson more than just an employee.
He was a friend and partner, first and foremost.
“Roger has been outstanding. I don’t want to call him an employee, he’s been more of a partner. I couldn’t have made it without him. Nobody ever makes it alone,” Almsted said.
Olson started in the business as a 16-year-old working at the Knollwood Red Owl. During his time at that store, Olson learned the lessons that would serve him well across his long career.
“I worked (at the Red Owl) when in high school. I worked overnights when I was going to college. I drove a truck full-time, in addition to working at Red Owl overnights,” he said. “There was a couple of years I basically didn’t sleep.”
In addition to the jobs he held, he also utilized what free time he had to play ball during the summer.
In the ensuing years, Olson worked at several other stores, as well as a short stint driving an ice cream truck before he met Jim Almsted.
“When Red Owl sold out to SuperValu, the SuperValu people came to me and said, ‘how would you like to buy a store?’” Almsted remembered. “I had worked at Red Owl prior to that and I ran all of their corporate stores. Roger worked in one of those stores, so I knew him. When I decided to buy the store, I recruited Roger to come work for me and help us get the company started.”
The two began their professional relationship on Halloween 1989 when Olson was hired to work at Almsted’s St. Louis park store.
Olson described how the week prior to Almsted taking over as owner of the St. Louis Park store, he had put together a staff so that “when Jim assumed ownership we were ready to go,” Olson said.
“I worked for him the rest of my career until I retired last week,” he added.
Spending about 10 years at the St. Louis Park store, Olson said that when Almsted had the chance to buy the Crystal store, he tagged Olson to manage it.
In all, the two were together for 32 years.
Almsted said it was Olson’s steady hand and knowledge of the business that made for the perfect mix in Crystal.
“We’re just a small neighborhood store and most of the business comes from within a three- or four-mile radius of the store,” Almsted said of the store in Crystal. “Roger has been involved in a lot of the charities, working with churches and all the fundraisers. He’s worked with the Crystal Business Council and with others to provide donations.”
Evolving industry
Olson saw the industry move from the days when stores focused on personal service, to one that would evolve into a focus of “self-service,” with customers bagging their own items and carrying their items to their own vehicle.
When Olson first started working in grocery stores, personnel would package just about every item for sale. But he’s also seen that evolve into an industry focused more on fresh produce and meats.
“Back in the day, people expected full service,” Olson said. “You didn’t bag your own food like now.”
However, as customers’ needs and wants began to change in the 1980s and ’90s, there was a move toward the “no-frills” form of shopping, Olson said.
It was also a time of high inflation and customers were looking for any way to save a few dollars along the way.
He has also recognized that there has been a shift in the industry back toward customer service.
“To me, at the end of the day, it’s still all about selling groceries to the customer. When I started in 1970, my first boss, Ev Green, he was a good man and taught me a lot about how to treat customers. I think that stayed with me my whole career. Even now, 50-plus years later, when I was working at Crystal, it was still all about taking care of that customer,” he added.
Getting to know customers and working closely with his staff over the years have been a couple of the most rewarding of experiences, he said.
However, there have been challenges, too.
Among the most challenging facets of running a business is finding and holding the right employees.
“It’s gone in cycles, but just like today, being short-handed is something we continue to deal with. The challenge is still trying to get enough people to operate the store - finding the key people to be part of your staff,” he said.
With smaller families and fewer young people to fill those jobs, the challenges continue.
“It’s gone in cycles - there are fewer people to pick from and a lot more competition of others looking for that same employee,” he said.
Almsted said it was Olson’s leadership in Crystal and the other stores he managed, that led to success.
The last day
As Olson’s final day at the Crystal store approached, he said he was asked whether he wanted a “going away party.”
He said he didn’t.
“But they didn’t listen,” he said.
It turned out better than he anticipated as he was surprised by the visits of many people he had known through the years, some of them being former employees who got their first job working with Olson.
Almsted said those people came back because they remembered how they were treated by Olson.
“I always told my first-time employees: If you live to be 100, you will always remember your first job,” Almsted said.
“I wanted the young people who started here to someday say, ‘you know, my first job was at Almsted’s. They treated me with respect, I learned a lot from them, they taught me discipline, and certainly with Roger doing the hiring and managing, he was a key part of that.”
Many of those returning that day to say goodbye to Olson had gone on to other careers after getting a start with Olson.
“By the end of the day, Roger was exhausted,” Almsted said.
For Olson, the emotion was real.
“I’m going to miss my co-workers. That group of people are the best I’ve ever been associated with,” he said.
He also has a soft spot in his heart for the many young people who worked at the store in Crystal, a group that included more than just those from a single generation.
“I don’t say they work for me. We work together,” he said. “I can’t tell you how many times over the years where I’ve had parents come to me and say, ‘I worked for you a long time ago. It was a great job for me to have when I was going to high school. We learned a lot from you and we want our kids to work for you.’ On one hand, it makes you feel really old, but then you’ve made enough of an impression on the parents. We were positive role models for them.”
As for leaving the profession, Olson said, “It’s extremely emotional ... for over half your life you do something and you get close to people and the people that you serve. Most of them have impacted my life in a positive way. That’s the kind of stuff I took along with me to work every day.”
Expanding on role models, Olson pointed to his parents.
Olson said they were his greatest inspiration.
“It was a different time in the late ’50s and ’60s when I grew up. I watched my parents get up and go to work every day. That’s how I was raised.
That’s how my brother and sister were raised. My parents were great role models, as well as the people I worked with. They guided me and taught me.”
If he were to advise anyone on the secrets of finding a job that fits,” he said, “Find something you enjoy doing and stick with it. Find something you are happy doing and the rest will kind of take care of itself.”
The future
Olson and his wife are both officially retired, but he doesn’t see them traveling the world.
“We’re just going to take it a day at a time. We’re actually contemplating moving. I can’t say for sure, but we’re keeping our options open,” he said.
He added, “I’ve had a good life. I’ve had a good career. There are certainly bad days in any business, but there sure were a heck of a lot more of the good ones than the bad ones.
