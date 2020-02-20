Robbinsdale City Councilmember Dan Rogan has announced that he will not seek re-election this fall.

“After 16 years, I’m stepping aside,” wrote Rogan in a social media post. “I am proud that I got to help direct projects and policies that continue to make Robbinsdale an incredible place to live, work, and play. I am certain the future will bring many more successes.”

Rogan has been on the council since 2005, currently serving a fourth term in Ward 2. He is also a Hennepin County Attorney with a wife and two sons.

Rogan touted the construction of new housing, the growth and redevelopment of the city’s downtown, and the turnaround of local parks as accomplishments on the city council. He thanked his fellow council members, staff and constituents for the commitment to community.

