Robbinsdale City Councilmember Dan Rogan has announced that he will not seek re-election this fall.
“After 16 years, I’m stepping aside,” wrote Rogan in a social media post. “I am proud that I got to help direct projects and policies that continue to make Robbinsdale an incredible place to live, work, and play. I am certain the future will bring many more successes.”
Rogan has been on the council since 2005, currently serving a fourth term in Ward 2. He is also a Hennepin County Attorney with a wife and two sons.
Rogan touted the construction of new housing, the growth and redevelopment of the city’s downtown, and the turnaround of local parks as accomplishments on the city council. He thanked his fellow council members, staff and constituents for the commitment to community.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.